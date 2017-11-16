Subscribe
Dwell+
Homes
Topics
Photos
Shop
Sign In
Subscribe
Dwell+
Magazine
Current Issue
Exclusives
Sourcebook
Subscribe
Homes
Prefab
Home Tours
Renovations
Real Estate
Vacation Rentals
Add a Home
Topics
Travel
Design News
Cabins
Videos
Photos
Kitchen
Living Room
Bath
Outdoor
Shop
Furniture
Bath & Bed
Lighting & Fans
Shopping Guides
Pros
s
Sebastian Mariscal Studio
Follow
Latest
3
Stories
3
Collections
Followers
Following
Stories
An Atypical Modern Home in Southern California
If good fences make good neighbors, then Shino and Ken Mori are the best neighbors ever.
Sam Grawe
Making Sense of the City
The Mariscal residence in downtown San Diego is just one surprise in a city rarely associated with innovative urban structures.
a
Andrew Wagner
Double the Pleasure
These twin sun-drenched San Diego abodes prove that two decks are better than one.
Aaron Britt