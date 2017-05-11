Via Media Residence

By Matt Fajkus Architecture
Via Media Residence
When the eventual owners first visited the existing Alan Taniguchi house in Austin’s Westlake Hills, they knew right away this was the home they wanted to live in. Sited high in the hills, the original house was designed with balcony/deck access in every single room, opening up to the nature and tranquility just minutes away from downtown Austin. The 90’s home, however, desperately needed an update as well as an addition to accommodate their needs.

The remodel and addition by Matt Fajkus Architecture respects the strong qualities of the existing structure and site, while enhancing it and supplementing it with additional development. The renovation portion includes a complete update of interior and exterior finishes to achieve a fresh aesthetic with clean lines. Wood and stone accents compliment the freshly-painted white stucco from the outside, while the interior finishes are kept simple to accentuate the sweeping views of the rolling hills. The design reworks the kitchen area for an articulated yet open kitchen/dining experience, and features flush panel walnut cabinets, white Silestone countertops waterfall edge island, and sleek Wolf appliances.

As a film producer/editor from Los Angeles, the husband needed a workspace that could be separated from the domestic life. A freestanding structure was added which acts as both a studio and a pool house. The new live/work space defines the southern edge of the pool with adjacent hot tub and BBQ area, squaring up the courtyard which was also re-designed to suit the family’s lifestyle and act as the unifying element between the buildings. The additional structure is strategically positioned to frame views to the pool, the hills, and the cactus-filled slope in the back. A wood-clad accent wall extends from the wood deck, further emphasizing the indoor-outdoor connection, with a sequence of covered patios connecting the addition to the main house. The intention is to be as much a platform to experience the surrounding landscape as it is a container to enable the flow of daily work and live functions.

Modern home with Outdoor, Back Yard, Hot Tub Pools, Tubs, Shower, Wood Patio, Porch, Deck, Swimming Pools, Tubs, Shower, Landscape Lighting, Large Patio, Porch, Deck, Metal Fences, Wall, Trees, and Shower Pools, Tubs, Shower. Via Media Residence by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Leonid Furmansky

Via Media Residence by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Leonid Furmansky

Modern home with Shed & Studio, Living Space Room Type, and Den Room Type. Via Media Residence by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Leonid Furmansky

Via Media Residence by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Leonid Furmansky

Modern home with Exterior, Wood Siding Material, Stone Siding Material, Stucco Siding Material, Metal Roof Material, and House Building Type. The homeowner of Via Media Residence needed a workspace that would stand separate from domestic life. Matt Fajkus Architecture added a freestanding structure that acts as both a studio and a pool house—and is strategically positioned to frame views of the pool, the hills, and the cactus-filled slope in the back.

The homeowner of Via Media Residence needed a workspace that would stand separate from domestic life. Matt Fajkus Architecture added a freestanding structure that acts as both a studio and a pool house—and is strategically positioned to frame views of the pool, the hills, and the cactus-filled slope in the back.

Modern home with Exterior, Metal Roof Material, Wood Siding Material, Stucco Siding Material, and House Building Type. Via Media Residence by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Leonid Furmansky

Via Media Residence by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Leonid Furmansky

Modern home with Exterior, Stucco Siding Material, Wood Siding Material, House Building Type, and Metal Roof Material. Via Media Residence by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Leonid Furmansky

Via Media Residence by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Leonid Furmansky

Modern home with Doors, Exterior, and Metal. Via Media Residence by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Leonid Furmansky

Via Media Residence by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Leonid Furmansky

Modern home with Kitchen, Dishwasher, Engineered Quartz Counter, Range, Wall Oven, Cooktops, Microwave, Refrigerator, Stone Slab Backsplashe, Wood Cabinet, Wine Cooler, Ceiling Lighting, Pendant Lighting, Drop In Sink, and Recessed Lighting. Via Media Residence by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Leonid Furmansky

Via Media Residence by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Leonid Furmansky

Modern home with Dining Room, Table, Chair, Stools, Pendant Lighting, Recessed Lighting, and Ceiling Lighting. Via Media Residence by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Leonid Furmansky

Via Media Residence by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Leonid Furmansky

Modern home with Kitchen, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Stone Slab Backsplashe, Engineered Quartz Counter, Pendant Lighting, Drop In Sink, Microwave, Wood Cabinet, Cooktops, Range, Ceiling Lighting, Recessed Lighting, Wine Cooler, and Wall Oven. Via Media Residence by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Leonid Furmansky

Via Media Residence by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Leonid Furmansky

Modern home with Kitchen, Dishwasher, Microwave, Refrigerator, Engineered Quartz Counter, Wall Oven, Drop In Sink, Wood Cabinet, Stone Slab Backsplashe, Pendant Lighting, Ceiling Lighting, Wine Cooler, Range, Cooktops, and Recessed Lighting. Via Media Residence by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Leonid Furmansky

Via Media Residence by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Leonid Furmansky

Modern home with Living Room, Recessed Lighting, Table, Sofa, Ceiling Lighting, Sectional, Coffee Tables, Console Tables, and Dark Hardwood Floor. Via Media Residence by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Leonid Furmansky

Via Media Residence by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Leonid Furmansky

Modern home with Living Room, Sofa, Sectional, Ceiling Lighting, Recessed Lighting, Coffee Tables, Console Tables, and Dark Hardwood Floor. Via Media Residence by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Leonid Furmansky

Via Media Residence by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Leonid Furmansky

Modern home with Dark Hardwood Floor, Ceiling Lighting, and Recessed Lighting. Via Media Residence by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Leonid Furmansky

Via Media Residence by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Leonid Furmansky

Modern home with Engineered Quartz Counter, Recessed Lighting, Dark Hardwood Floor, and Ceiling Lighting. Via Media Residence by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Leonid Furmansky

Via Media Residence by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Leonid Furmansky

Modern home with Dark Hardwood Floor, Engineered Quartz Counter, and Ceiling Lighting. Via Media Residence by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Leonid Furmansky

Via Media Residence by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Leonid Furmansky

Modern home with Engineered Quartz Counter, Dark Hardwood Floor, Ceiling Lighting, and Recessed Lighting. Via Media Residence by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Leonid Furmansky

Via Media Residence by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Leonid Furmansky

Modern home with Outdoor, Trees, Large Patio, Porch, Deck, Hot Tub Pools, Tubs, Shower, Back Yard, Metal Fences, Wall, Shower Pools, Tubs, Shower, Wood Patio, Porch, Deck, Swimming Pools, Tubs, Shower, and Landscape Lighting. Via Media Residence by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Leonid Furmansky

Via Media Residence by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Leonid Furmansky

Modern home with Outdoor, Wood Patio, Porch, Deck, Back Yard, Large Patio, Porch, Deck, Metal Fences, Wall, Shower Pools, Tubs, Shower, Swimming Pools, Tubs, Shower, Hot Tub Pools, Tubs, Shower, Trees, and Landscape Lighting. Via Media Residence by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Leonid Furmansky

Via Media Residence by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Leonid Furmansky

Modern home with Shed & Studio, Living Space Room Type, and Den Room Type. Via Media Residence by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Leonid Furmansky

Via Media Residence by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Leonid Furmansky

Modern home with Shed & Studio, Den Room Type, and Living Space Room Type. Via Media Residence by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Leonid Furmansky

Via Media Residence by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Leonid Furmansky

