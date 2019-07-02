Subscribe
Dwell+
Homes
Topics
Photos
Shop
Sign In
Subscribe
Dwell+
Magazine
Current Issue
Exclusives
Sourcebook
Subscribe
Homes
Prefab
Home Tours
Renovations
Real Estate
Vacation Rentals
Add a Home
Topics
Travel
Design News
Cabins
Videos
Photos
Kitchen
Living Room
Bath
Outdoor
Shop
Furniture
Bath & Bed
Lighting & Fans
Shopping Guides
Pros
m
Matt Fajkus Architecture
Follow
Latest
2
Stories
0
Collections
Followers
Following
Stories
Top 5 Homes of the Week With Pools That Beat the Heat
Stock up on sunscreen and dip your toe into the modern pools that caught our editor's eye this week.
Samantha Daly
Top 5 Homes of the Week That Are Mad For Midcentury Design
It's no secret that Dwell is captivated with midcentury modern homes.
Samantha Daly