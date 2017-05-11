Renovation by Nathalie Eldan Architecture of a 27 meters square single room duplex located in the 11th district of Paris that can be divided with woven wood sliding screens. The apartment was reconfigured with two extra large birchwood furniture units integrating a diversity of functional devices.

The design approach was to provide high functionality for living while offering the maximum space; make the most of every square meter. This included having as much as comfort as possible for the night/private time.

Since the sleeping area is the most important time, the bed was elevated on a pedestral. An area dedicated to relaxation, sleep and intimacy. This approach refused any folding, rolling, or dismantling bed. Its presence is permanent in the room.

The extra large birchwood unit on the upper floor works as an active wall in a dual configuration, vertically for daytime usage such as kitchen appliances, laundry, storage, tv, and multimedia while horizontally for night usage with its own discrete storage pockets. The active wall was built floor to ceiling following the roof's original slope.

The second extra large furniture on ground floor absorbs the water tank and at the same time is used for first hand storage, such as shoes, coats and suitcases.