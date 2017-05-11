Architectural Digest described the Umbrella House as “One of the five most remarkable houses of the mid-twentieth century”. In 1953, developer Philip Hiss hired renowned architect Paul Rudolph to create one of the 20th century's most iconic houses. The dominant feature of the house, the aptly named "umbrella," was originally built of wood and used to shade the house from the intense Florida sun was lost in a storm in the 1960's. The full umbrella over the pool was restored in 2015, receiving the 2016 Florida Trust for Historic Preservation Outstanding Achievement Award, 2016 Florida AIA Honor Award of Excellence for Historic Preservation/Restoration and the 2016 Florida Gulf Coast Chapter AIA Honor Award for Historic Preservation and Rehabilitation.

TOURS: The Sarasota Architectural Foundation (SAF) conducts public tours of the Umbrella House once a month through December 2019; January 19, February 16, March 16, April 20, May 18, June 15, July 20, August 17, September 21, October 19 and December 21. Tickets: www.SarasotaArchitecturalFoundation.org