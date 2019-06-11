Subscribe
Paul Rudolph
Paul Rudolph’s Legendary Milam Residence Hits the Market For $4.45 Million
Designed by Paul Rudolph, the Milam Residence in northern Florida is a masterpiece of American residential architecture—and it...
Jennifer Pattison Tuohy
Last Chance: Lessons from Modernism
Modern-minded New Yorkers have just a few more days to swing by Cooper Union’s Lessons From Modernism: Environmental Design...
Sara Carpenter
Jeff Sherman's Favorite Buildings
For this week's "Three Buildings" column I turned to Jeff Sherman of the New York architecture firm Delson or Sherman.
Jaime Gillin