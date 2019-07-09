Living up among the tall trees in the pine forest of northern Sweden has never been so easy. Gaze out at Sweden’s spectacular nature from up in the Mirrorcube or the UFO. Watch the Northern Lights illuminate the sky above you and your snowmobile, or take a family fishing trip and learn all about the berries you pick up along the way. One thing’s for sure at the Treehotel, you’ll be inspired by your surroundings and experiences.

Whether you’re looking for an adventure, a relaxing break or simply to wind down in nature, Treehotel invites you to experience nature in the most unique and memorable way you can imagine.