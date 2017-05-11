Tree House

By DeForest Architects
Tree House
View Photos

Inspired by this hillside site and the owners’ childhood memories, we designed this family home to feel like a virtual walk in the woods.

Exterior, Flat RoofLine, Wood Siding Material, House Building Type

Exterior

Living Room, Chair, Coffee Tables, Gas Burning Fireplace, Sofa, Dark Hardwood Floor

Living Room

Dining Room, Accent Lighting, Table, Dark Hardwood Floor, Chair

Dining Room

Dining Room, Kitchen beyond: Wood Cabinet, Refrigerator, Wall Oven, Engineered Quartz Counter, Glass Tile Backsplashe, Cooktops, Dishwasher, Colorful Cabinet

Dining Room, Kitchen beyond

Kitchen, with cabinets by Kerf: Wood Cabinet, Range Hood, Engineered Quartz Counter, Refrigerator, Glass Tile Backsplashe, Medium Hardwood Floor, Colorful Cabinet, Cooktops, Wall Oven

Kitchen, with cabinets by Kerf

Painted steel staircase: Metal Railing, Wood Tread

Painted steel staircase

Master Bedroom: Chair, Carpet Floor, Bed, Floor Lighting

Master Bedroom

The home office in Tree House by Deforest Architects offers a striking view of the surrounding trees.

The home office in Tree House by Deforest Architects offers a striking view of the surrounding trees.

Master Bath shower: Ceramic Tile Floor, Open Shower, Porcelain Tile Wall

Master Bath shower

Modern home with Staircase. Upper Landing Photo 10 of Tree HouseView Photos

Upper Landing

Entry

Entry

Modern home with Exterior. Exterior Photo 12 of Tree HouseView Photos

Exterior

Modern home with Exterior. Exterior Photo 13 of Tree HouseView Photos

Exterior

Credits

Posted By
DeForest Architects
@deforestarchitects
Interior Design
  • Ore Studios
Landscape Design
  • Richard Pulkrabek
Builder
  • Toth Construction
Photographer

Overview

Location
  • Burien, Washington