Tree House
Inspired by this hillside site and the owners’ childhood memories, we designed this family home to feel like a virtual walk in the woods.
Exterior
Living Room
Dining Room
Dining Room, Kitchen beyond
Kitchen, with cabinets by Kerf
Painted steel staircase
Master Bedroom
The home office in Tree House by Deforest Architects offers a striking view of the surrounding trees.
Master Bath shower
Upper Landing
Entry
Exterior
Exterior
Credits
Posted By
Architect
Interior Design
- Ore Studios
Landscape Design
- Richard Pulkrabek
Builder
- Toth Construction
Photographer
