Villa Park Modern

By MYD studio, inc.
Villa Park Modern
View Photos

An addition and complete renovation to an existing home replaces dark formal spaces and victorian detailing with an open floor plan, clean lines and contemporary materials.

At the new light-filled interior, a dual sided fireplace and bifolding doors open to the landscaping beyond; at the exterior, the decidedly modernist rear addition serves as a playful contrast to the home's existing traditional elements.

MYD studio, inc. uploaded Villa Park Modern through Add A Home.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor's Picks.
Modern home with Living Room, Chair, Sofa, Table, Ceiling Lighting, Concrete Floor, and Two-Sided Fireplace. The open floor plan features a bi-folding door system and dual-sided fireplace to provide a strong connection to the rear landscape and views. Photo of Villa Park ModernView Photos

The open floor plan features a bi-folding door system and dual-sided fireplace to provide a strong connection to the rear landscape and views.

Modern home with Bath Room, Engineered Quartz Counter, Porcelain Tile Floor, Undermount Sink, Open Shower, Ceiling Lighting, and Ceramic Tile Wall. A minimalist secondary bath features a quartz waterfall bench and oversized custom shower. Photo 2 of Villa Park ModernView Photos

A minimalist secondary bath features a quartz waterfall bench and oversized custom shower.

Modern home with Exterior, House Building Type, Wood Siding Material, and Flat RoofLine. [schematic design sketches // myd studio, inc.] Photo 3 of Villa Park ModernView Photos

[schematic design sketches // myd studio, inc.]

Modern home with Exterior, House Building Type, Shingles Roof Material, Wood Siding Material, and Flat RoofLine. The dark stained cedar-clad cantilever with flat roof juxtaposes the existing traditional details and massing at the rear. Photo 4 of Villa Park ModernView Photos

The dark stained cedar-clad cantilever with flat roof juxtaposes the existing traditional details and massing at the rear.

Modern home with Outdoor, Front Yard, Trees, Grass, Concrete Patio, Porch, Deck, Horizontal Fences, Wall, and Wood Fences, Wall. A modern mailbox at the traditional front exterior landscape hints at the design departure at the rear of the home. Photo 5 of Villa Park ModernView Photos

A modern mailbox at the traditional front exterior landscape hints at the design departure at the rear of the home.

Modern home with Kitchen, Engineered Quartz Counter, Metal Counter, Wood Cabinet, White Cabinet, Concrete Floor, Metal Backsplashe, Ceiling Lighting, Pendant Lighting, Range, Wall Oven, Dishwasher, Microwave, Cooktops, Refrigerator, Range Hood, and Undermount Sink. The new open kitchen features maple, quartz, steel + concrete finishes, as well as a custom slatted maple and plywood island. Photo 6 of Villa Park ModernView Photos

The new open kitchen features maple, quartz, steel + concrete finishes, as well as a custom slatted maple and plywood island.

[wood, tile, concrete + steel / interior finishes] Photo 7 of Villa Park Modern modern homeView Photos

[wood, tile, concrete + steel / interior finishes]

Modern home with Dining Room, Storage, Chair, Lamps, Table, Ceiling Lighting, Pendant Lighting, Accent Lighting, and Light Hardwood Floor. A large nelson bubble lamp and mid-century furniture at the formal dining room complement the painted blue coffered ceiling. Photo 8 of Villa Park ModernView Photos

A large nelson bubble lamp and mid-century furniture at the formal dining room complement the painted blue coffered ceiling.

Modern home with Storage, Shelves, Light Hardwood Floor, Ceiling Lighting, Beverage Center, Ice Maker, Engineered Quartz Counter, White Cabinet, Wine Cooler, Dining Room, and Bar. Hidden wine storage and a bar niche at the dining room allow for both function and the incorporation of color. Photo 9 of Villa Park ModernView Photos

Hidden wine storage and a bar niche at the dining room allow for both function and the incorporation of color.

Modern home with Kitchen, White Cabinet, Concrete Floor, Wood Cabinet, Engineered Quartz Counter, Refrigerator, Metal Counter, Ceiling Lighting, Pendant Lighting, Range, Range Hood, and Wall Oven. The oversized kitchen island utilizes a structure of aluminum spacers at maple slats to support the plywood and stainless steel top. Photo 10 of Villa Park ModernView Photos

The oversized kitchen island utilizes a structure of aluminum spacers at maple slats to support the plywood and stainless steel top.

Modern home with Living Room, Two-Sided Fireplace, Sofa, Ceiling Lighting, and Concrete Floor. A blue paint hue reflects the cool tones of the concrete floors and highlights the sloping ceiling at the open living room. Photo 11 of Villa Park ModernView Photos

A blue paint hue reflects the cool tones of the concrete floors and highlights the sloping ceiling at the open living room.

Modern home with Bath Room, Porcelain Tile Floor, Ceiling Lighting, and Open Shower. At the rear of the home, the master suite addition adds a full wet room with skylight, a rain shower and freestanding tub. Photo 12 of Villa Park ModernView Photos

At the rear of the home, the master suite addition adds a full wet room with skylight, a rain shower and freestanding tub.

Modern home with Bath Room, Engineered Quartz Counter, Undermount Sink, and Light Hardwood Floor. Floating maple cabinetry at the master bath vanity provides for material continuity throughout the home's minimalist interior. Photo 13 of Villa Park ModernView Photos

Floating maple cabinetry at the master bath vanity provides for material continuity throughout the home's minimalist interior.

Modern home with Bath Room, Concrete Floor, Ceiling Lighting, and Open Shower. A new compact white bathroom with concrete flooring and open shower is accessed from a new guest bedroom behind the kitchen, as well as from the rear yard. Photo 14 of Villa Park ModernView Photos

A new compact white bathroom with concrete flooring and open shower is accessed from a new guest bedroom behind the kitchen, as well as from the rear yard.

Modern home with Outdoor, Grass, Concrete Patio, Porch, Deck, and Horizontal Fences, Wall. The contemporary addition features dark cedar siding and a flat roof at the existing gable structure and rear patio. Photo 15 of Villa Park ModernView Photos

The contemporary addition features dark cedar siding and a flat roof at the existing gable structure and rear patio.

Modern home with Grass, Concrete Patio, Porch, Deck, Exterior, Wood Siding Material, and House Building Type. At the rear addition, the existing overhang meets the new cedar mass to divide the length of the covered patio and create outdoor spaces of varying size. Photo 16 of Villa Park ModernView Photos

At the rear addition, the existing overhang meets the new cedar mass to divide the length of the covered patio and create outdoor spaces of varying size.

Modern home with Outdoor and Front Yard. Contemporary lighting and signage details at the traditional front entry hint at the modern interior. Photo 17 of Villa Park ModernView Photos

Contemporary lighting and signage details at the traditional front entry hint at the modern interior.

Modern home with Bath Room. BEFORE / AFTER [master bathroom, villa park modern] Photo 18 of Villa Park ModernView Photos

BEFORE / AFTER

[master bathroom, villa park modern]

Modern home with Outdoor, Grass, Concrete Patio, Porch, Deck, and Horizontal Fences, Wall. AFTER / BEFORE [addition at rear, villa park modern] Photo 19 of Villa Park ModernView Photos

AFTER / BEFORE

[addition at rear, villa park modern]

Modern home with Outdoor, Concrete Patio, Porch, Deck, and Horizontal Fences, Wall. cedar cladding + flat roof at rear addition [villa park modern addition + renovation, california] Photo 20 of Villa Park ModernView Photos

cedar cladding + flat roof at rear addition

[villa park modern addition + renovation, california]

Credits

Posted By
MYD studio, inc.
@myd
Interior Design
Photographer
  • jimmy cheng

Overview

Location
  • Villa Park, California
    • Bedrooms
  • 4
    • Full Baths
  • 3
    • Partial Baths
  • 1
    • Structure
  • House (Single Residence)
    • Style
  • Modern
    • Year
  • 2012
    • Square Feet
  • 3400