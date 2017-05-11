Villa Park Modern
An addition and complete renovation to an existing home replaces dark formal spaces and victorian detailing with an open floor plan, clean lines and contemporary materials.
At the new light-filled interior, a dual sided fireplace and bifolding doors open to the landscaping beyond; at the exterior, the decidedly modernist rear addition serves as a playful contrast to the home's existing traditional elements.
The open floor plan features a bi-folding door system and dual-sided fireplace to provide a strong connection to the rear landscape and views.
A minimalist secondary bath features a quartz waterfall bench and oversized custom shower.
[schematic design sketches // myd studio, inc.]
The dark stained cedar-clad cantilever with flat roof juxtaposes the existing traditional details and massing at the rear.
A modern mailbox at the traditional front exterior landscape hints at the design departure at the rear of the home.
The new open kitchen features maple, quartz, steel + concrete finishes, as well as a custom slatted maple and plywood island.
[wood, tile, concrete + steel / interior finishes]
A large nelson bubble lamp and mid-century furniture at the formal dining room complement the painted blue coffered ceiling.
Hidden wine storage and a bar niche at the dining room allow for both function and the incorporation of color.
The oversized kitchen island utilizes a structure of aluminum spacers at maple slats to support the plywood and stainless steel top.
A blue paint hue reflects the cool tones of the concrete floors and highlights the sloping ceiling at the open living room.
At the rear of the home, the master suite addition adds a full wet room with skylight, a rain shower and freestanding tub.
Floating maple cabinetry at the master bath vanity provides for material continuity throughout the home's minimalist interior.
A new compact white bathroom with concrete flooring and open shower is accessed from a new guest bedroom behind the kitchen, as well as from the rear yard.
The contemporary addition features dark cedar siding and a flat roof at the existing gable structure and rear patio.
At the rear addition, the existing overhang meets the new cedar mass to divide the length of the covered patio and create outdoor spaces of varying size.
Contemporary lighting and signage details at the traditional front entry hint at the modern interior.
BEFORE / AFTER
[master bathroom, villa park modern]
AFTER / BEFORE
[addition at rear, villa park modern]
cedar cladding + flat roof at rear addition
[villa park modern addition + renovation, california]
Credits
- jimmy cheng