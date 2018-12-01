The den is connected to the kitchen, providing a comfortable place for the family to hang out. The media console is from West Elm and the swivel chair is from Blu Dot.
material transition at master bathroom / hexagon tile at white oak flooring [dana point modern cottage] #hexagon #flooring
custom square-edge nosing at white oak wood stair / modern #whiteoak #wood #flooring [dana point modern cottage addition + renovation]
large-format grey hexagon flooring installation / tile + texture [dana point modern cottage addition + renovation, orange county]
Louvers, jalousies, frits, awnings, and exterior shutters—learn about some of the best-looking and effective ways to achieve a passive solar design in your home.
elevation sketches + hand-drawn floor plans / architectural design process [modernist addition + renovation, huntington beach, california]
“We didn’t want panel-formed, smooth-like-glass concrete; we wanted texture,” Fleetwood says. A cast-resin piece by DeWain Valentine sits at the foot of the sculpted walnut stairs.
Renovation
conceptual floor plan design sketches / architectural design process [addition + renovation: new modernism in huntington beach, california]
A timber rain screen made of locally-sourced spotted gum clads the house. “It’s basically like a tortoise shell in that it’s a protective layer, a shield, that allows the building to be protected from the sun and insulated from the cold,” Kennon says. Because of its high density, the Australian hardwood stands up well against the elements.
Built with a steel frame, the Frost House features panels of styrofoam between aluminum sheets for the exterior walls and styrofoam between plywood for the roof and floors. Bold, primary colors accentuate its geometric form. Shortly after Karen Valentine and Bob Coscarelli purchased the home in 2016, they began to unearth nuggets of information about its pedigree. Their realtor had provided a brochure that identified the prefab as designed by architect Emil Tessin for the now-defunct Alside Homes Corporation based out of Akron, Ohio, which had held a patent for the structure’s aluminum paneling. Their new neighbors provided a stack of Alside Homes sales materials, floor plans of various models, and even a script that had been written for salespeople during home tours. They determined that the Frost House had been a sales model for the company, and that Tessin had been the son of Emil Albert Tessin, the legal guardian of Florence Knoll.
A playful entry welcomes guests while providing privacy with offset cedar slats, an orange pivot gate, and opaque glass garage door.
Entry Courtyard
The new house numbers are the Aurele 6" Matte Black House Numbers from CB2, while the streamlined mailbox is a Wayfair find.
Purdy, Eva Luna, and Simon play cards under a Louvre Light by Established & Sons.
preliminary design sketches / architectural pen + ink drawings [mid-century modern in laguna niguel, california]
elevation hand sketches / architectural design process [mid-century modern addition + renovation, laguna niguel california]
exterior perspective / sketchup 3d rendering [midcentury modern addition + renovation, laguna niguel ca]
Cedar siding and fiber cement panels, painted a soft blue grey, assures the home blends into the natural landscape. The home's linear plan and shed roofs takes full advantage of the site's views and solar orientation.
'73 BMW 2002
Delta Shelter | Olson Kundig
plywood, porcelain + ceramics / contemporary interior material finishes [dana point modern cottage addition + renovation]
One of the most significant of Mies' works, the Farnsworth House in Plano, Illinois, was built between 1945 and 1951 for Dr. Edith Farnsworth as a weekend retreat. The home embraces his concept of a strong connection between structure and nature, and may be the fullest expression of his modernist ideals.
Kitchen
breakfast nook/homework station
great room
