High on a wooded hilltop above a lake in Michigan, the Tower House is the result of an inspiring collaboration between the design team, clients with a passion for architecture as well as their site, and a skilled local contractor.

Directed to create "a sustainable retreat that reflects the timeless beauty and simple comforts of the area," the architects responded by raising the primary living space above the dense surrounding woods in order to gain light, air and views of Glen Lake and Lake Michigan beyond.