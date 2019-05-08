Subscribe
l
Laura C. Mallonee
Follow
Stories
A Simple Gabled House Features an Intricate Latticework Shell
Architect Sven Matt mixed basic shapes with rich details in this Austrian home.
l
Laura C. Mallonee
Bright Renovation of a 1970s Big Sur Home
Finding undeveloped land in the idyllic Californian city of Carmel-by-the-Sea is next to impossible.
l
Laura C. Mallonee
This Light-Filled Cabin in the Netherlands Is Completely Made by Hand
Zecc Architects and Roel van Norel show just what can happen when great minds work together.
l
Laura C. Mallonee
This Modern Miami House Feels Like It's in the Middle of the Jungle
A contemporary residence makes the most of its one-of-a-kind landscape.
l
Laura C. Mallonee
A Run-Down Farmhouse Becomes a Sleek Modern Retreat
Jacek Kolasiński took on a massive renovation project in his dream neighborhood.
l
Laura C. Mallonee
This Transformed Melbourne House Resembles a Quirky Village
A playful renovation in Melbourne creates a series of gabled structures.
l
Laura C. Mallonee