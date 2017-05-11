The Winnwood Residence
Located on a wooded lot directly across from a land & water conservation project funded by the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department & the US Department of Interior, the residence was constructed on a previously developed infill lot within close walking distance of a wide variety of community resources. The materials from the home which previously occupied the lot were recycled or donated in lieu of being sent to the landfill. Sustainable construction strategies include a thorough durability management plan, construction waste management, installation of sustainable materials, and indoor contaminant control.
Rainwater is collected and redirected from the roof to underground cisterns and is used to irrigate landscaping. By minimizing areas of turf grass and using native and adaptive species the amount of water used to maintain the site is significantly reduced. The total area of impermeable paving onsite is limited, so the quantity of stormwater runoff from the property is minimal.
To create a tighter building envelope, all of the home’s insulation is spray foam, and the R-values specified for the insulation are much higher than the values prescribed by energy code. Additionally, each room is individually insulated to take advantage of smart thermostats which allow spaces to be isolated or turned off, effectively creating an independent building envelope for each room.
Since heating and cooling account for about 50% of the energy used by a conventional home, efficiency is gained by using a geothermal heat pump system. A geothermal system is typically around 30% more efficient than a building with a conventional mechanical system. This is achieved by using close loop wells dug 250' into bedrock. The constant temperature of rock allows pumped water to be heated or cooled (depending on the season) using far less energy than a conventional mechanical system.
The high efficiency mechanical system utilizes filters with a rating of MERV 13. For reference, the typical blue air filter has a rating of MERV 2; this only traps pollen, fibers, and dust. MERV 13 filters are used in hospitals and general surgery rooms, trapping mold, dander, lead dust, auto emission particulates, bacteria, and most smoke and insecticide dust.
About one third of the building envelope is glass, and while the home is designed to allow daylight to fill all areas of the home, any direct solar heat gain is very limited. Over 41% of the home’s glazing faces north, and 84% of the remainder of the home’s glazing benefits from significant exterior shading in the summer months when the sun is the highest in the sky. Any glazing exposed to direct solar heat gain during cooling months benefits from the glazing have a low solar heat gain coefficient of 0.29. The interior is lit with highly efficient LED lights, and dimming systems allow for light levels to account for incoming daylight from expansive windows.
While building systems and components aim to conserve energy, only with onsite energy production can the home be zero-energy. On the roof, a discrete 10kW solar array will annually create enough electricity onsite to offset all of the energy consumed by the property.
The project did not start with the goal of pursuing LEED Platinum certification or becoming a zero-energy residence - the original intent was to create a sustainable, efficient home. However, after numerous design meetings and collaboration with the owner, architect, engineers, and contractor the team realized that the project was a zero-energy residence which was able to pursue LEED Platinum certification.
The backyard is a structured and geometric landscape. The fire pit doubles as a drainage pond for rainwater. Eventually, the ivy will completely hide the black stucco so one is surrounded by vegetation.
Viewed from the street looking west, the first third of the lot was landscaped to be an extension of the adjacent land and water conservation project and to provide an undisturbed animal habitat.
Looking north from the front door, one looks through a 12'h x 8' w window looking on the stone embedded in the landscape which came from the excavated bedrock when construction the home.
Two large multi-slide doors open up the main living space to the exterior. The opening picture faces east towards the land and water conservation project across the street; it is 12' h x 10' w.
The east facing patio has a geometric wall mounted succulent planter. The graphite colored planters and white wall contrast the various colors of the plantings.
Two large multi-slide doors open up the main living space to the exterior. The opening picture faces west towards the back yard; it is 12' h x 24' w.
Within the main living space, a large 24' l x 4' w opening provides natural light into the deepest part of the living space. The sculptural element hanging within is covered in upward facing chromed tufts and a white flocked inner face; the form's opening is covered in a dichroic film and chromed lattice. Depending on the time of day and day of the year, the film produces different colors that reflect onto the walls and floor of the living space below.
The large living space is surrounded by glass providing copious amounts of natural light.
Within each bedroom, the architecture acts as a frame to the landscape beyond. The opening picture faces east towards the land and water conservation project across the street; it is 10' h x 15' w.
When the large 12' h x 24' w multi-slide door is open, the boundary between the interior and exterior dissolves and is only marked by a thin black frame.
Within each bedroom, the architecture acts as a frame to the landscape beyond. The opening picture faces north towards a sculpted landscape of Japanese maples and native grasses; it is 10' h x 20' w. The stone embedded in the landscape came from the excavated bedrock when construction the home. The colors within each bedroom were selected to compliment the species of plants outside the home.
A view looking west through the large multi-slide openings.
Within each bedroom, the architecture acts as a frame to the landscape beyond. The opening picture faces east towards the land and water conservation project across the street; it is 10' h x 15' w. The colors within each bedroom were selected to compliment the species of plants outside the home.
Enlarged view of the knife edge roof detail. By reducing the roof line to a sharp edge, the black and white walls of the home provide contrast to the sky and surrounding vegetation.
Picture of the motor court. Despite its appearance, this photo was not distorted. The numerous trees on the property paint the landscape from all directions creating an interesting tapestry of shadows.
The front door is covered by a wing-like structure.
Credits
- 5G Studio Collaborative
- Designs by Lynn Rush
- Hocker Design Group
- Robert Hopson Construction Group
- Adam Mork