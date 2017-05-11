Nestled at the edge of a sub alpine meadow in the upper Methow Valley, the Ranchero is a base camp for year round outdoor adventure and a social hub for gatherings of friends and family.

The plan emphasizes simplicity, modesty, abundant natural light and a strong connection to the surrounding peaks and adjacent aspen grove. A public wing features an open floor plan for dynamic and multifunctional space, while the private wing offers bedrooms, a ship’s berth inspired bunkroom, and peaceful getaway nooks.

The home is designed to take advantage of passive solar heat gain in the winter while minimizing solar heat gain in the summer. Built at a modest scale with super insulated walls and ceilings, energy efficient windows and systems, the home is intended to minimize energy consumption. Low VOC finishes, concrete floors, and a heat recovery ventilator insure clean and healthy air.