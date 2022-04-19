While the owners really liked the idea of shou sugi ban, they opted for a more cost-effective black stain. The random-width, reverse board-and-batten siding reflects the wabi-sabi concept. “The builder said the math for the random siding was torturous,” the wife said. “We didn’t know how hard it was to make things look simple.” DeNiord planted hay-scented fern and lowbush blueberry sod around the house. “We didn't want any side of the house to feel unconsidered,” he says. As for the local boulders he placed around the house and terrace, he says, “They give the feeling that the house grew up around the outcroppings.”
Why Now, More Than Ever, the ADU Is the Future of Home: Whether it serves as an investment, backyard office, or intergenerational housing, the accessory dwelling unit (ADU) has never made more sense.
The two new buildings create a courtyard-like feel in the small urban backyard.
The flooring in the main room and bedroom is Worthwood Solid End Grain from Oregon Lumber.
The structure is made of double-brick walls with insulation between each layer, which regulates indoor temperatures while still providing strong protection from the elements.
“We designed the landscape and house in tandem to ensure continuity between the exterior and interior,” diNiord says. An outdoor sling chair by Croft House sits in front of the outdoor shower under the covered patio in front of the primary bedroom.
McCarthyRekart Tiny Homes, winter exterior
Escobar designed two sleeping alcoves in the sons' bedrooms—one is above the bathroom, which is adjacent to the boys' bedroom, and the other is beneath the daughter's bedroom, an elevated space that's
