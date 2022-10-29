The space is a tiny home at about 304 sf, built and designed in 2019 by Troy Donaldson of Alpine Contracting. The size of the building is constrained by being in the property setback. The space feels big with 10 ft high walls and a 15 ft vaulted ceiling. It feels spacious and is well lit with natural light from two large garden windows, a glass door, two smaller loft windows and two solar tubes plus plenty of soft lights throughout.

Sleeping is on the queen-sized daybed, the single trundle underneath or two single mats in the loft. The loft is accessed by a custom ship’s ladder, which can side to the side when not needed

The bathroom is separated by a sliding pocket door. It has a dual-flow toilet, sink, and shower.

The kitchen has a sink, 2-burner induction range, and toaster oven with air fryer. The counter is 8ft long with plenty of prep space.

The cottage is surrounded by fruit and vegetable gardens. There’s ample outdoor seating including a covered patio with a BBQ and table.

The space used to be a 100 sf garage, built in the late 20s. We took it down piece by piece and salvaged much of the old-growth, tight-grain Doug fir wood. It was then built back up from scratch using a new foundation and framing. You can see that history and character showcased today as we made it into the trim, shelves and loft railing.

The space is a guest house — used for family, friends and short-term travelers through Airbnb.