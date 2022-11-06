We converted an old dusty attic into a spacious writer's garret. The new space involves a dormer addition that had to meet the neighborhood's strict Historic District design guidelines and blend well with the existing home—a noteworthy and unique 1914 building.
Kitchen
Access to the site is provided by shared private road down to a small clearing between the protected trees and habitat.
Mixed materials create a sleek, earthen inspired vanity
Walnut + gunmetal: Our goal was to be bold but not cold. Handmade tile adds a humane touch. Richly textured walnut cabinetry and pulls add warmth.
The "hello" coat rack pops against the charred cedar wall
Entrance with views to the city
The open staircase brightens the space and makes it feel spacious and beautiful.
To the right is the small guest cabin perched on the cliff. To the left is the main house cantilevered over the river.
Country Garden House | Olson Kundig
This photo shows the elevator bed in the raised position, leaving the living room open. A tiny fold-down desk provides office space.
The bedroom features a 9 foot ceiling.
Agate Pass Cabin | The former porch was transformed into an office and dining room.
With a sleek, contemporary profile, the Drake is equally comfortable in rugged terrain or a more refined setting. Here is a look at the ladder accessing the storage soffit. The bathroom window extends your sight-line through the space and outward.
A sheltered patio provides the perfect place to sip wine and take in the views.
The cabin is located in Hvalfjörður, Iceland, just a 30-minute drive from Reykjavík, and can only be accessed by car. The area is remote, private, and quiet, making it ideal for viewing the Northern Lights at night, as well as hiking during the day.
Our tiny wood stove is the centerpiece of our bus home and the first thing people comment on! The hearth base is granite we sourced from a yard sale kitchen kart. The brick surround is actually tile reinforced inside with steel square tubing and cement board inside. It's incredibly sturdy! The blue bead board paneling is reclaimed from an old mill building in southern Maine.
The kitchen is designed to be both compact and functional.
A wood-burning fireplace in Stable Conversion creates a sense of home. The project by SHED Architecture + Design is full of light and intended as a flexible space for guests, a home office, or a creative space.
In addition to having a queen bed upstairs, Ryan built a sofa that converts to a twin, based on a design by architect Sean O’Neill. The transformable unit cost $500 in upholstery, $35 in wood, and $4 in hinges.
The archipelago is an integral part of the villa.
The Bracy Cottage — Kitchen + Dining Room
once the sliding doors are closed, you are secluded
An expandable banquette table can be deployed, doubling the seating capacity or adding space for a large desk.
Bathroom
The kitchen is stocked with cooking and baking essentials like a KitchenAid mixer, Nespresso machine, Kinto pour-over setup, Joule sous-vide, and handmade ceramics.