The Lew House is an exquisite, four-bedroom luxury residence in Hollywood about a mile from Sunset Strip. Designed by Richard Neutra, renowned pioneer of midcentury modern architecture, the villa is practically a museum of modernist design and contemporary art, while welcoming deluxe relaxation and festive entertainment in its stunning indoor and outdoor living areas.

The tri-level villa overlooks gorgeous views of the Hollywood Hills from multiple balconies and terraces. Savor luxurious days bathing in the swimming pool, soaking in the lovely hot tub, and sipping refreshing drinks in the Southern California sun. Fire up the grill for a delicious barbeque as the kids play in the yard and playground below; then gather for an alfresco lunch. In the late afternoon, savor a delicious cocktail on the veranda.