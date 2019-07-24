Stories

You’ll Soon Be Able to Buy a Replica of Richard Neutra's Legendary Glass Penthouse
Outdoor brand KETTAL has partnered with Richard Neutra's son to offer replicas of the architect's famous glass penthouse.
Anna Squier
Richard Neutra's Millard Kaufman Residence Hits the Market For $3.15M
A superstar cast of impressive architects worked on this 1949 midcentury masterpiece.
Kathryn M.
A Rare East Coast Neutra Home Hits the Market For $650K
Who knew that there was a Neutra gem in suburban Philly?
Jennifer Baum Lagdameo
An Epic Cantilevered Neutra House Hits the Market For $1.55M
Enjoy incredible views and the drama and glamour of a Richard Neutra design in this updated midcentury residence now on the...
Kate Reggev
An Extra Large Neutra Home With Sweeping SoCal Views Lists For $4.1M
The Rados House is one of the largest Neutra-designed residences in the United States.
Jennifer Baum Lagdameo
Neutra For Sale
Following a close call for another Los Angeles showstopper designed by Richard Neutra, the 1955 Kronish House, a Bel Air home by...
Kelsey Keith