Richard Neutra
Follow
Latest
9
Stories
1
Product
0
Collections
Followers
Following
Stories
See All
You’ll Soon Be Able to Buy a Replica of Richard Neutra's Legendary Glass Penthouse
Outdoor brand KETTAL has partnered with Richard Neutra's son to offer replicas of the architect's famous glass penthouse.
a
Anna Squier
Richard Neutra's Millard Kaufman Residence Hits the Market For $3.15M
A superstar cast of impressive architects worked on this 1949 midcentury masterpiece.
k
Kathryn M.
A Rare East Coast Neutra Home Hits the Market For $650K
Who knew that there was a Neutra gem in suburban Philly?
Jennifer Baum Lagdameo
An Epic Cantilevered Neutra House Hits the Market For $1.55M
Enjoy incredible views and the drama and glamour of a Richard Neutra design in this updated midcentury residence now on the...
Kate Reggev
An Extra Large Neutra Home With Sweeping SoCal Views Lists For $4.1M
The Rados House is one of the largest Neutra-designed residences in the United States.
Jennifer Baum Lagdameo
Neutra For Sale
Following a close call for another Los Angeles showstopper designed by Richard Neutra, the 1955 Kronish House, a Bel Air home by...
Kelsey Keith