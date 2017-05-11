Stay in a midcentury modern hotel built and inspired by the iconic style of American architect John Lautner.

One of America’s most important modernist masters, the late John Lautner is also one of Hollywood’s most beloved architects. Designing homes with powerful geometry and a strong sense of drama, Lautner produced houses that were used in numerous films, including Diamonds Are Forever, Pulp Fiction, Twilight, Iron Man, The Big Lebowski, Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle, and A Single Man.