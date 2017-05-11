The Clifftop House

By Modern on Maui - Liam Ball
The Clifftop House
House as Landscape. Landscape as House. Conceived as a small village under one roof, the concept of "house" is deconstructed and reassembled as an assortment of open cubes towards the rugged Maui coastline - each a private space with its own bathroom, and a meandering mountainous roof line to join the cubes creating sheltered public rooms in the spaces between. Architects Dekleva Gregoric managed to bestow the dramatic hilltop site with a joyful artistic place to live. For an in depth look at the design process visit www.mauiclifftophouse.com

Overview

Location
  • Kahakuloa, Hawaii
    • Bedrooms
  • 3
    • Full Baths
  • 3

