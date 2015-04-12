Subscribe
d
Dekleva Gregoric Arhitekti
Stories
100-Year-Old Service Shed in Slovenia Becomes a Miniature Home
Dekleva Gregorič Architects turned a former utility building into a stylish, self-sufficient home with a downstairs living space...
s
Sam Eichblatt
Clifftop House with Angled Roof in Maui
With an angled roof designed to resemble the surrounding cliffs, a house in Maui, Hawaii, is built to meld with the landscape.
Erika Heet