Stories

100-Year-Old Service Shed in Slovenia Becomes a Miniature Home
Dekleva Gregorič Architects turned a former utility building into a stylish, self-sufficient home with a downstairs living space...
s
Sam Eichblatt
Clifftop House with Angled Roof in Maui
With an angled roof designed to resemble the surrounding cliffs, a house in Maui, Hawaii, is built to meld with the landscape.
Erika Heet