The Butterfly House was designed by San Francisco-based architectural firm Feldman Architecture. The homeowners and architect Jonathan Feldman envisioned a home that was like “a butterfly landing in a meadow.” According to homeowner Suzanne R., “The NanaWalls really fit our idea of what should be in a house that’s really about nature more than about the house.” The opening glass walls imbue a weightlessness and transform the conventional concept of a home into a dwelling that knows no boundaries and quite literally communes with nature.

Located in Monterey County, California, the concrete construction sits lightly on the land and thrusts out into nature, providing unobstructed views of the surrounding environment and wildlife, as requested by the homeowners. The architectural design illustrates perfectly how homeowners are able to embrace the indoor/outdoor lifestyle and integrate the two spaces through the use of NanaWall opening glass walls, whether open or closed.



Although the house contains a multitude of NanaWall opening glass walls, there is no compromise in heat loss or heat gain, regardless of the season, and the required U-values were met. The floor-supported opening glass wall systems are very easy to operate, and will continue to be easy to operate as the home, and its residents, age. “Not only is the house itself beautiful, but looking out its wall of completely open windows, it’s hard not to be overcome by the drama of the view,” says architect Jonathan Feldman.



The home is a stunning testament to the use of concrete, glass, and a strong vision to create a home that lives in its environment as easily and gracefully as the wildlife that roams the remote property.

