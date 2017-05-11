The Birdhouse

The Birdhouse
Designed by Hugh Newell Jacobsen, this Napa hillside custom home entailed new construction of a 1,700sf single story home with exterior decks, terraces and driveway. The structure is primarily wood frame with fiber cement siding and metal roofing on a foundation of concrete structural slab on piers and grade beams.

Credits

Centric General Contractors
Architect
  Hugh Newell Jacobsen
Location
  Napa, California
  2
  House (Single Residence)
  Modern
  2013
  2000

