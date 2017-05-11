The Birdhouse
Designed by Hugh Newell Jacobsen, this Napa hillside custom home entailed new construction of a 1,700sf single story home with exterior decks, terraces and driveway. The structure is primarily wood frame with fiber cement siding and metal roofing on a foundation of concrete structural slab on piers and grade beams.
Centric General Contractors uploaded The Birdhouse through Add A Home.
exterior
interior, kitchen
interior, kitchen
interior, bedroom
interior, living space
landscape, pool
landscape, pool
exterior, landscape, pool
landscape
landscape
landscape
architectural detail
exterior, night shot
exterior, night shot
Credits
Posted By
Architect
- Hugh Newell Jacobsen
Builder
Photographer
Overview
Location
Bedrooms
2
Structure
House (Single Residence)
Style
Modern
Year
2013
Square Feet
2000
Press
Publications