Barn Studio is one of three homes on a family compound that blends elements of the existing ranch with a clean, modern palette. R+B is providing both architectural and interior design services with the goal of creating/enhancing a grouping of buildings so that each has a separate identity, yet all work together to form a cohesive whole that speaks to the site's history.

Stone, metal panel and large format windows are just some of the specific materials and processes being used. A goal for the project was to combine some of the unique features of the existing structure with newer finishes, so that the building expresses its history while adding clean lines to the updated elements.