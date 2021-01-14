“I wanted it to feel almost like you’re in a helicopter when you’re on the top floor,” adds Clive.
To keep our skills, talent, imagination and inspiration as sharp as possible the R+B team travels, explores, and investigates the vast, diverse, and constantly changing world we inhabit. We are foodies, readers, explorers and students of life. When we find something that we feel inspired by we come back again and again to see how our industry of creatives is evolving the art. From hotels and restaurants to furniture and modern design blogs we consistently seek out the best in design to learn from and to be inspired. This page is where we share our favorite work from around the web. Be sure to bookmark this page as we are constantly posting new inspiration that defines our work.
John Rowland AIA, Principal John Rowland brings 20 years of experience in architecture and design as Principal of Rowland+Broughton. Inspired by collaboration with clients, artists and other design practitioners, John sees the opportunity for an intrinsic integration of art, space, and light in the unique contextual relationships inherent to each of his projects. John’s design skills, along with his business background and focus on big picture planning and processes, provide the differentiation for which R+B is known. He holds extensive expertise in presenting projects in the public forum with a focus on gathering public consensus. As Principal of Rowland+Broughton, John is involved in projects of all sizes and scope as well as providing leadership on marketing and business development activities. His dedication to client service, sustainability, architectural excellence and overall excellence continues to be the inspiration from which the firm draws success. Among numerous accolades, R+B has been awarded the following to date: + 2016 AIA Colorado Young Architects Award – White House Tavern – Best Adaptive Reuse and Historic Preservation + 2015 AIA Colorado – McLain Flats – Architects’ Choice Award + 2015 IIDA BESTaward – Game On – Best in interior design Live Category + 2015 AIA Colorado West – Game On & Derghof: Maison Bianca – Citation Award + 2015 AIA Colorado West – McLain Flats – Merit Award + 2015 ASID Crystal Award – McLain Flats – Best Renovation Over 4,000 Square Feet + City of Aspen Historic Preservation Commission Award – White House Tavern – Historic Renovation R+B is annually recognized for firm achievement on Interior Design magazine’s Top Hospitality Design and Interior Design Giants lists. He has served as a Commissioner with the Planning and Zoning Commission for the City of Aspen, Aspen Civic Master Plan Advisory Committee and the City of Aspen Build-Out Advisory Committee. John, originally from Cincinnati, Ohio attended the College of Architecture and Planning at the University of Colorado, Boulder where he earned a Bachelor of Environmental Design in Architecture degree in 1996. John is a licensed architect and member of the American Institute of Architects (AIA).
Sarah Broughton brings over 19 years of experience in the architecture and interior design industry. She is the champion of Rowland+Broughton’s design philosophy and rigorous quality control standards as well as a leader to her design staff. In addition, she is a highly-respected colleague in the hospitality design community and among clients. As Principal of Rowland+Broughton Architecture and Urban Design, Sarah leads the studios in participation and management of all phases of the design process, including client relations and proposals, project programming, conceptual design, design development, architecture and interior design, project budgeting, construction documentation and contract administration. Among numerous awards, R+B has been awarded the following to date: + 2016 AIA Colorado Young Architects Award – White House Tavern – Best Adaptive Reuse and Historic Preservation + 2015 AIA Colorado – McLain Flats – Architects’ Choice Award + 2015 IIDA BESTaward – Game On – Best in interior design Live Category + 2015 AIA Colorado West – Game On & Derghof: Maison Bianca – Citation Award + 2015 AIA Colorado West – McLain Flats – Merit Award + 2015 ASID Crystal Award – McLain Flats – Best Renovation Over 4,000 Square Feet + City of Aspen Historic Preservation Commission Award – White House Tavern – Historic Renovation R+B is annually recognized for firm achievement on Interior Design magazine’s Top Hospitality Design and Interior Design Giants lists. Sarah is very active in the Aspen community and has served as the Chair on the City of Aspen’s Historic Preservation Commission. Sarah is originally from Portland, Oregon and attended the College of Architecture and Planning at the University of Colorado, Boulder where she earned a Bachelor of Environmental Design degree in Architecture, with honors, in 1996. Sarah is a licensed architect and a member of the American Institute of Architects (AIA).
