John Rowland AIA, Principal John Rowland brings 20 years of experience in architecture and design as Principal of Rowland+Broughton. Inspired by collaboration with clients, artists and other design practitioners, John sees the opportunity for an intrinsic integration of art, space, and light in the unique contextual relationships inherent to each of his projects. John’s design skills, along with his business background and focus on big picture planning and processes, provide the differentiation for which R+B is known. He holds extensive expertise in presenting projects in the public forum with a focus on gathering public consensus. As Principal of Rowland+Broughton, John is involved in projects of all sizes and scope as well as providing leadership on marketing and business development activities. His dedication to client service, sustainability, architectural excellence and overall excellence continues to be the inspiration from which the firm draws success. Among numerous accolades, R+B has been awarded the following to date: + 2016 AIA Colorado Young Architects Award – White House Tavern – Best Adaptive Reuse and Historic Preservation + 2015 AIA Colorado – McLain Flats – Architects’ Choice Award + 2015 IIDA BESTaward – Game On – Best in interior design Live Category + 2015 AIA Colorado West – Game On & Derghof: Maison Bianca – Citation Award + 2015 AIA Colorado West – McLain Flats – Merit Award + 2015 ASID Crystal Award – McLain Flats – Best Renovation Over 4,000 Square Feet + City of Aspen Historic Preservation Commission Award – White House Tavern – Historic Renovation R+B is annually recognized for firm achievement on Interior Design magazine’s Top Hospitality Design and Interior Design Giants lists. He has served as a Commissioner with the Planning and Zoning Commission for the City of Aspen, Aspen Civic Master Plan Advisory Committee and the City of Aspen Build-Out Advisory Committee. John, originally from Cincinnati, Ohio attended the College of Architecture and Planning at the University of Colorado, Boulder where he earned a Bachelor of Environmental Design in Architecture degree in 1996. John is a licensed architect and member of the American Institute of Architects (AIA).