By Marmol Radziner
Summitridge
Perched on 2.8 acres of steep hillside, this residence is defined by a series of cantilevered, overlapping volumes that cascade downward and ultimately nestle into the earth. Each level has a green roof and private patio with a unique scenic overlook.

