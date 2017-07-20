Summitridge
Perched on 2.8 acres of steep hillside, this residence is defined by a series of cantilevered, overlapping volumes that cascade downward and ultimately nestle into the earth. Each level has a green roof and private patio with a unique scenic overlook.
Marmol Radziner uploaded Summitridge through Add A Home.
