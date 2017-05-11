An interior design studio outfits an Austin home with midcentury-modern minimalism, and sprinkles it with organic and ethnic accents inspired by St. Barts.

In the northeast quarter of Austin, Texas, lies a Tilley Row Home in the new urban epicenter that used to be home to the city's airport. Designed by architect Michael Hsu of Michael Hsu Office of Architecture, the home is part of the new urban typology intended to create a sustainable, pedestrian-friendly neighborhood in close proximity to the city center.

Inside, the interior is enveloped in a material palette that's infused with birch, dramatic pops of white, and touches of blue. The resulting transformation envisioned by Christine Turknett Interiors creates a continuous connection between inside and out. In the outdoor patio space, layered cedar shingles serve as a backdrop to a pair of Finn Lounge Chairs designed by Norm Architects.

Similar to the first home in this area that the interior design studio revamped, this townhouse exudes a midcentury-modern minimalism. The tranquil organic fibers and ethnic accents were drawn from the neighbors’ love of St. Barts, inspiring a calm, lush, and plant-centric atmosphere. Aptly, the midcentury furniture and stark modern lines are counterbalanced by lush plants and handwoven accessories by local artisans.

Just like every Tilley Row Home, the heart is centralized around a 12-by-12-foot bookcase. Turknett personalized the space with the owners' personal items and books on display to reflect their appreciation of art and design. Meanwhile, the handmade accents and succulents create a dynamic collage of the owners' love of ceramics.