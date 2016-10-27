Subscribe
Chase Daniel
Latest
Stories
A 400-Year-Old Oak Tree Shades a Revitalized Midcentury Ranch Home in Austin
A 1955 home is brightened up and reimagined by Austin-based Lemmo Architecture and Design.
Lauren Jones
Shake Shack’s NYC Headquarters Is a Triple-Decker Dripping With Stylish Design
Custom wooden furniture, upscale communal areas, and tucked-away conference spaces form the foundation for the fast food empire’s...
Lauren Jones
Before & After: A Dark Austin Loft Becomes a Light-Filled Haven
Sustainable materials and multi-level cabinetry create a curated feel in this exquisite renovation.
Lauren Jones
Sustainability is the Centerpiece of This New Austin Development
In the Texas capital's transit-oriented Mueller development, architect Michael Hsu proposes a modern take on row house living.
Heather Corcoran
Photo of the Week: A Photographer’s Tri-Colored Tile Scheme
Each week, we tap into Dwell's Instagram community to bring you the most captivating design and architecture shots of the week.
Paige Alexus