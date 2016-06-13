Silver Top House
Located in the Pittsburgh's Southside urban neighborhood, Silver Top House sits between dense residential row houses and the large scale industrial district.
Silver Top House is a new home designed for a young, professional couple hailing from Austin, Texas. They found the walkable, urban neighborhood they desired in the heart of Pittsburgh's Southside flats, with the added bonus of proximity to city amenities like riverfront trails.
Located on 22nd Street, Silver Top House sits between the neighborhood’s dense residential row houses and the large scale industrial district. The home’s massing responds to the linear and angular warehouse bridge, while the 22nd street façade looks to the residential row houses for proportion and fenestration relationships.
Diagrammatically the house is made up of two massing elements, a linear, horizontal brick-clad wing that anchors the site corner and extends down the industrial alley, and a three-story block mass that maintains the residential contextual massing. These two forms are brought together around the knuckle of the house – the vertical focal point of the home.
