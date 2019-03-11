Subscribe
Dwell+
Homes
Topics
Photos
Shop
Sign In
Subscribe
Dwell+
Magazine
Current Issue
Exclusives
Sourcebook
Subscribe
Homes
Prefab
Home Tours
Renovations
Real Estate
Vacation Rentals
Add a Home
Topics
Travel
Design News
Cabins
Videos
Photos
Kitchen
Living Room
Bath
Outdoor
Shop
Furniture
Bath & Bed
Lighting & Fans
Shopping Guides
Pros
mossArchitects
Follow
Latest
2
Stories
0
Collections
Followers
Following
Stories
Before & After: Schoolhouse Revitalizes a Former Police Building in Pittsburgh
A stunning example of adaptive reuse, a 1970s Pittsburgh police bureau now holds the Schoolhouse brand’s newest retail space and...
Jennifer Baum Lagdameo
A Cost-Effective Family Home in Pittsburgh
An architect and his wife roll up their sleeves and create an affordable family residence in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
Kelly Vencill Sanchez