A comprehensive renovation including extensive seismic upgrades and a cedar deck with tempered glass guardrails. Custom features include a three story steel staircase, retractable interior walls, reclaimed redwood siding, home automation, glass bottom hot tub, and a mechanical louver system.
Photographer: Matthew Millman / Adam Rouse
Architectural Metals: Chris French Metal, Inc.
Architect: Aidlin Darling Design

