An extensive remodel to this Portland, OR home was prompted by the poor functionality of the existing, compartmentalized spaces that didn't work for the family's life style. The existing house was dark and closed-off, and it needed to be opened up to allow gathering and entertaining.

A dedicated entry space allows guests space to set down coats and belongings without being in the middle of the living spaces. Day lighting was a high priority for the owners, and as a result, the living space was vaulted and 6 operable skylights were added, flooding the spaces with light while providing additional ventilation. The kitchen was designed closely with the owners to ensure functionality for the specific ways they used the space, including a rolling ladder to access a high shelf full of books above the kitchen. A wood burning stove from Rais warms the living space while also providing a screen to the new dedicated entry space.