In the countryside near Oxford, England, Adrian James Architects designed a house that achieves architectural distinction using prefabricated elements. Built out of flat-packed, insulated panels, the home cantilevers over a concrete wall, creating a captivating entrance. Sizeable windows offer a connection with the green expanses outdoors. On the inside, meanwhile, the home allows for open-plan living and, thanks to neat touches like folded steel stairs, provides plenty of architectural intrigue. The result is a house that prides itself on cleverness.
The house, which is located near Oxford, is clad in cedar. Composite timber and aluminum windows maintain the house’s connection with the countryside, as does the generous patio that wraps around two of its sides.
On the patio, occupants can take in the views from the oak chairs and table. The home’s rectilinear form was achieved using structural insulated panels that were flat packed and efficiently assembled on site. An integrated steel frame allows for the large openings onto the garden.
The house cantilevers slightly over a concrete wall, adding a touch of lightness and drama to its approach. Stairs beside to the cantilever lead to the entrance. On the upper level, a bedroom and family bathroom look out through the windows of the cantilevered façade.
A white marble dining table and matching plastic chairs sit beneath copper pendants with Plumen light bulbs. On the other side of the open-plan living area, the sofa, table, and chairs, which predate the house, are perfectly integrated with their new surroundings.
The kitchen offers clear sight lines to the rest of the living space and, through the windows, out into the countryside. Its crisp white and grey cabinetry is topped with white Corian countertops.
The home’s ground level features engineered oak flooring. The staircase, which leads to the house’s upper and lower levels, was constructed out of steel folded plate and subsequently clad in timber.
Credits
- Adrian James Architects