In the countryside near Oxford, England, Adrian James Architects designed a house that achieves architectural distinction using prefabricated elements. Built out of flat-packed, insulated panels, the home cantilevers over a concrete wall, creating a captivating entrance. Sizeable windows offer a connection with the green expanses outdoors. On the inside, meanwhile, the home allows for open-plan living and, thanks to neat touches like folded steel stairs, provides plenty of architectural intrigue. The result is a house that prides itself on cleverness.