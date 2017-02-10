Stories

See All
This Cozy Retreat Holds the Cure for Cabin Fever
A constellation of cabins in Norway strikes the perfect balance between public and private space.
d
David Rudin
Indoor-Outdoor Home by a Midcentury Master Gets a Faithful Update
More than ever, this renovated Eichler in Palo Alto, California, brings the outside in.
d
David Rudin
This Prefab Ski School in the Alps Took 10 Days to Assemble
Made of recyclable and other eco-friendly materials, LEAPfactory’s modular ski school has an incredibly light environmental touch.
d
David Rudin
A British Furniture Brand Built This Round Village in China
In Gaoming, China, the furniture company Timothy Oulton erected eight round houses, including one breathtaking domed structure,...
d
David Rudin
A Mighty Oak Tree Frames This Family Home in Austin
Matt Fajkus Architecture creates a grounded take on a tree house in Texas.
d
David Rudin
London Industrial Compound Converted Into Modern Housing
A commercial-to-residential renovation nods toward the building's industrial heritage.
d
David Rudin