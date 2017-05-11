It was on a quick stopover going from Hong Kong to South America that this newly-retired couple decided on a whim to lay roots in Sausalito, California after a decades-long residence in Taiwan. The original space, a 70’s era home with panoramic views of the San Francisco Bay, lacked the unique charm and character desired to match the client’s eclectic tastes. Seeking to infuse a sense of their unique personal style, the Safferys tasked Feldman Architecture with the challenge of transforming the property into a sophisticated library of vinyl records, design books, and vintage Coca-Cola bottles; a place to appreciate their collections while soaking in the ever-changing view.

The Feldman team achieved this stunning transformation by bringing down an interior wall and adding 9-foot-high floor-to-ceiling shelving with asymmetrical compartments so every item has a place of significance. The contemporary 1,000-square-foot open-plan media room tops a library sitting three floors down. With walls of glass to enjoy the expansive views of the Bay, the library sits at the core of the residence, taking the place of two spare bedrooms with small bay windows and out-of-date storage spaces. A former third bedroom on the same floor was converted to a gym, effectively refreshing the space in a style reflective of the improved design.