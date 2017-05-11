In the proposed guesthouse, water joins concrete, weathering steel, and glass as another building material.

The Kiev, Ukraine-based architecture studio Sergey Makhno Architects reveals its vision for Rose House, a vacation home situated in Ukraine's Carpathian Mountain region so named for its "blooming red walls," as described by the architects. Advanced 3D imaging techniques lend vivid details to this 1,722-square-foot project, which poses a steel exterior framing floor-to-ceiling glass.

Rose House looks like something taken from a movie, playing on the idyllic natural setting of the landscape and juxtaposing it with treated and weathered metal in rectilinear lines. These contrasts create vivid and visceral reactions, giving the impression that the house has lived in the landscape for decades.