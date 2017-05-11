Rose House

Rose House
In the proposed guesthouse, water joins concrete, weathering steel, and glass as another building material.

The Kiev, Ukraine-based architecture studio Sergey Makhno Architects reveals its vision for Rose House, a vacation home situated in Ukraine's Carpathian Mountain region so named for its "blooming red walls," as described by the architects. Advanced 3D imaging techniques lend vivid details to this 1,722-square-foot project, which poses a steel exterior framing floor-to-ceiling glass.

Rose House looks like something taken from a movie, playing on the idyllic natural setting of the landscape and juxtaposing it with treated and weathered metal in rectilinear lines. These contrasts create vivid and visceral reactions, giving the impression that the house has lived in the landscape for decades.

An edgeless pool creates a smooth glass-like effect, reflecting the thickly forested surroundings.

An edgeless pool creates a smooth glass-like effect, reflecting the thickly forested surroundings.

Large glass openings on virtually every side of the structure allow the structure to be engulfed by natural beauty.

Large glass openings on virtually every side of the structure allow the structure to be engulfed by natural beauty.

A small side patio offers an un-hindered view of open forest.

A small side patio offers an un-hindered view of open forest.

A large copper statue gazes upward, inviting visitors to get lost in the rugged landscape.

A large copper statue gazes upward, inviting visitors to get lost in the rugged landscape.

A fireplace and large outdoor patio sit opposite the pool and inner atrium and creates a warm gathering place for visitors.

A fireplace and large outdoor patio sit opposite the pool and inner atrium and creates a warm gathering place for visitors.



Architect
  Sergey Makhno Architects

  Ukraine
  House (Single Residence)
  Modern
  2017
  1722

  Dwell