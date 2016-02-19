Designer Jens Risom returns to his 1967 prefab off the coast of Rhode Island, readying it for his family's next generation. “The popular magazines were all saying that one couldn’t build a summer home for less than $25,000,” recalls Jens Risom, seated comfortably in a chair of his own design inside his home in New Canaan, Connecticut. “So I contacted Life magazine and said, ‘well, I have one.’”

