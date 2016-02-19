Risom Residence
Designer Jens Risom returns to his 1967 prefab off the coast of Rhode Island, readying it for his family's next generation. “The popular magazines were all saying that one couldn’t build a summer home for less than $25,000,” recalls Jens Risom, seated comfortably in a chair of his own design inside his home in New Canaan, Connecticut. “So I contacted Life magazine and said, ‘well, I have one.’”
Mid-century designer Jens Risom's A-framed prefab family retreat, located on the northern portion of Block island, is bordered by a low stone wall, an aesthetic element that appears throughout the land.
Rinsom Residence Interior Living Room
Rinsom Residence Interior Living Room
Rinsom Residence Interior Dining Room
Rinsom Residence Interior Sitting Area
Rinsom Residence Interior Living Room
Rinsom Residence Jens Rinsom Portrait
Rinsom Residence Aerial View
Rinsom Residence Exterior Back Side View
Rinsom Residence Exterior View
Rinsom Residence Interior Firestove
Rinsom Residence Interior Desk by Window
Rinsom Residence Exterior Side View