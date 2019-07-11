Subscribe
Jens Risom
Latest
7
Stories
11
Products
0
Collections
Followers
Following
Stories
The Answer Is Jens Risom
Jens Risom (1916-2016) changed America's perception of Danish modern furniture.
Amanda Dameron
Jens Risom’s Family Reflects on the Danish Modern Giant at 100
The designer's granddaughter muses on growing up and living with his well-loved creations.
Dwell
Into Danish Modern Furniture? Buy These Vintage Jens Risom Pieces Right Now
In our October issue, Jens Risom’s granddaughter pays tribute to the maestro’s life and career.
Dwell
Happy 100th Birthday, Jens Risom
A tribute to honor the 100th birthday of midcentury master Jens Risom.
Aileen Kwun
Design Classic: Jens Risom Collection
Jens Risom's 1942 designs for Knoll were born out of wartime necessity but went on to become signature midcentury modern designs.
Dora Vanette
Jens Risom's Block Island Family Retreat
Designer Jens Risom returns to his 1967 prefab off the coast of Rhode Island, readying it for his family's next generation.
Amanda Dameron