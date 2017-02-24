For the price of $8 million, Frank Lloyd Wright’s last extensive residential commission is on the market after being thoroughly maintained and treasured since its genesis in 1955.

Located in New Canaan, Connecticut on a 15-acre piece of wooded land that looks over the Noroton River, 432 Frogtown Road was first built for Joyce and John Rayward and has only been in the hands of two other owners. Most recently, businessman and philanthropist Ted Stanley lived in the home with his wife Veda for more than 20 years until he passed away in January of last year. Also known as the "Rayward-Shepherd House" or "Tirranna," Wright designed this spectacular home during the last years of his life while he was completing the Guggenheim Museum in New York City.

Only four years after the house had been built, the Raywards commissioned Wright’s firm to return and complete a massive extension that would be based on his original designs. So, William Wesley Peters and Taliesin Associated Architects ended up expanding the house after Wright’s death in 1959, which included a new bedroom wing, greenhouse, central garden, covered walkway, and a caretaker’s quarters. Jim Gricar of Houlihan Lawrence explains that even though these additions expanded the residence enormously—making it a seven-bedroom, eight-bathroom home—all of the same materials and finishes were maintained from the first round, making it a seamless update. "Because of this, the house as a whole has aged and patinaed in the same way over the years," he points out.

As you explore the extensive residence below, make sure to take note of the incredible detail that Wright employed, as well as the strong connection he created to the outdoors—which is something he was a master of. You’ll find the listing here through Houlihan Lawrence.