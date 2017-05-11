Ravendere Retreats

Ravendere Retreats
England, United Kingdom
Nestled among four mature Beech trees, this hexagonal tree house invites visitors to reconnect with nature in a surprisingly luxurious setting.

Following two years of hard work, Kieran and Helen Fisher are now welcoming guests to the Ravendere Retreat, a handcrafted tree house set amidst 12 acres of pristine forest in Southwest England.

Large windows blur the boundaries between indoor and outdoor living.

The hexagonal tree house is slightly over 800 square feet in size.

Located in the picturesque village of Lee near Ilfracombe, this serene getaway not only sleeps two, but is also dog-friendly.

The domed master bedroom—which has a king-size bed—on the second floor provides an immersive experience in the treetop canopy thanks to the five large windows that punctuate the hexagonal space.

A Bolsover upholstered bed frame is set against a shingle accent wall fitted with Industrial 1 Light Armed sconces.

The roll-top freestanding bath overlooks beautiful valley views.

Guests can slip into the plush Emi Velvet Tub Chair while getting ready at the vanity, which is framed by a gorgeous Botanical Fleur Wallpaper Wall Mural. The large mirror is from Adame.

The view from the entry foyer toward the living room. The console table is from Guin.

The downstairs bathroom features a waterfall shower. A glass shower enclosure (not pictured) has also been installed.

An old brass jam pan has been repurposed into the bathroom sink, while the tap is a reclaimed French copper kettle.

A Rotterdam Club Chair and Ottoman anchor this cozy corner of the living space, while an exposed timber wall and pockets of greenery bring the outdoors in.

The Deluxe Chesterfield Sofa is the perfect place to kick back in front of the wood-burning stove. A game of Monopoly rests on a Katherine coffee table.

A look at the quaint kitchen and dining area. Complimentary staples are provided.

A white, hexagonal tile backsplash adds a modern touch to the upcycled 19th-century oak sideboard.

A pair of Peverall Upholstered dining chairs flank a McQueen dining table.

An Oliver Peacock Figurine adds a regal touch.

A MORSØ wood-fired pizza oven sits beside a Marseille four-seater dining set.

Glazed French Doors connect the deck with the living area.

The hexagonal deck also features a classic five-burner gas grill to satisfy the guests' cookout needs.

Surrey Garden Chairs offer the perfect place to lounge amidst the tree canopy.

