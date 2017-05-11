PURO Kraków Kazimierz by ASW Architects and Conran + Partners is a refreshing hotel experience that allows guests to absorb local culture.

In the heart of Kraków, Poland, is where you'll find PURO Kraków Kazimierz, a beautiful new 228-key hotel nestled within a bustling creative community. Designed in collaboration with ASW Architects and Conran + Partners, each room features an individual curation of visual modern art that was sourced from artists both locally and throughout Europe.