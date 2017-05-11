PURO Kraków Kazimierz

By
PURO Kraków Kazimierz
View Photos

$63 per night

Room2 guests
Kraków, Lesser Poland Voivodeship, Poland
Book This

PURO Kraków Kazimierz by ASW Architects and Conran + Partners is a refreshing hotel experience that allows guests to absorb local culture.

In the heart of Kraków, Poland, is where you'll find PURO Kraków Kazimierz, a beautiful new 228-key hotel nestled within a bustling creative community. Designed in collaboration with ASW Architects and Conran + Partners, each room features an individual curation of visual modern art that was sourced from artists both locally and throughout Europe.

Modern home with Living Room, Sofa, Ottomans, Track Lighting, Hanging Fireplace, End Tables, and Chair. A fireplace with a floating chimney is the central element of this part of the lobby. Photo of PURO Kraków KazimierzView Photos

A fireplace with a floating chimney is the central element of this part of the lobby.

Modern home with Dining Room, Chair, Pendant Lighting, and Bench. Photo 2 of PURO Kraków KazimierzView Photos
Modern home with Living Room, Sofa, Rug Floor, Ceiling Lighting, Floor Lighting, Ottomans, Chair, and Coffee Tables. Artwork by local artists can be found throughout the communal spaces and individual rooms. Photo 3 of PURO Kraków KazimierzView Photos

Artwork by local artists can be found throughout the communal spaces and individual rooms.

Modern home with Living Room, Sofa, Chair, Rug Floor, Coffee Tables, and Table. An apartment living room in the hotel features floor-to-ceiling windows and modern furniture. Photo 4 of PURO Kraków KazimierzView Photos

An apartment living room in the hotel features floor-to-ceiling windows and modern furniture.

Modern home with Bedroom, Bed, Rug Floor, Floor Lighting, and Night Stands. An integrated headboard and bedside table in one of the hotel's bedrooms. Photo 5 of PURO Kraków KazimierzView Photos

An integrated headboard and bedside table in one of the hotel's bedrooms.

Modern home with Dining Room, Table, Pendant Lighting, and Chair. Artwork in the dining room of one of the hotel's larger suites. Photo 6 of PURO Kraków KazimierzView Photos

Artwork in the dining room of one of the hotel's larger suites.

Modern home with Living Room, Chair, Sofa, Rug Floor, and Table Lighting. Simple shapes, subdued colors, and natural textures from wood and marble are found throughout the hotel. Photo 7 of PURO Kraków KazimierzView Photos

Simple shapes, subdued colors, and natural textures from wood and marble are found throughout the hotel.

Modern home with Bath Room, Drop In Sink, and Wall Mount Sink. A guest bathroom is revealed with a sliding pocket door. Photo 8 of PURO Kraków KazimierzView Photos

A guest bathroom is revealed with a sliding pocket door.

Modern home with Bath Room, Wall Mount Sink, and Drop In Sink. A bathroom in a guest room features a new take on traditional square two-tone tiles. Photo 9 of PURO Kraków KazimierzView Photos

A bathroom in a guest room features a new take on traditional square two-tone tiles.

Modern home with Dining Room, Chair, Recessed Lighting, Bar, Wall Lighting, and Stools. The hotel's independent restaurant features Polish cuisine with a modern twist. Photo 10 of PURO Kraków KazimierzView Photos

The hotel's independent restaurant features Polish cuisine with a modern twist.

Modern home with Living Room, Chair, Wall Lighting, Coffee Tables, Sofa, and Rug Floor. Artwork fills the hotel's restaurant as well. Photo 11 of PURO Kraków KazimierzView Photos

Artwork fills the hotel's restaurant as well.

Modern home with Dining Room, Chair, Track Lighting, Pendant Lighting, and Table. The hotel also has an independent cafe where guests can purchase coffee and baked goods. Photo 12 of PURO Kraków KazimierzView Photos

The hotel also has an independent cafe where guests can purchase coffee and baked goods.

Modern home with Bath Room. The hotel's spa, with walls tiled in a calming blue tone, uses products from a local company. Photo 13 of PURO Kraków KazimierzView Photos

The hotel's spa, with walls tiled in a calming blue tone, uses products from a local company.

Modern home with Bath Room and Recessed Lighting. Terrazzo floors and benches are paired with an open wood shower in the hotel's sauna. Photo 14 of PURO Kraków KazimierzView Photos

Terrazzo floors and benches are paired with an open wood shower in the hotel's sauna.

Modern home with Dining Room, Stools, Ceiling Lighting, Pendant Lighting, and Bar. A workshop area in the hotel provides a bar and space for guests to work. Photo 15 of PURO Kraków KazimierzView Photos

A workshop area in the hotel provides a bar and space for guests to work.

Credits

Posted By
@undefined
Interior Design
  • Conran + Partners
Builder
  • PURO Hotels
Photographer
  • Anna Stathaki
Structure
  • Hotel

    • Press

    Publications
  • Dwell