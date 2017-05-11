PURO Kraków Kazimierz
PURO Kraków Kazimierz by ASW Architects and Conran + Partners is a refreshing hotel experience that allows guests to absorb local culture.
In the heart of Kraków, Poland, is where you'll find PURO Kraków Kazimierz, a beautiful new 228-key hotel nestled within a bustling creative community. Designed in collaboration with ASW Architects and Conran + Partners, each room features an individual curation of visual modern art that was sourced from artists both locally and throughout Europe.
A fireplace with a floating chimney is the central element of this part of the lobby.
Artwork by local artists can be found throughout the communal spaces and individual rooms.
An apartment living room in the hotel features floor-to-ceiling windows and modern furniture.
An integrated headboard and bedside table in one of the hotel's bedrooms.
Artwork in the dining room of one of the hotel's larger suites.
Simple shapes, subdued colors, and natural textures from wood and marble are found throughout the hotel.
A guest bathroom is revealed with a sliding pocket door.
A bathroom in a guest room features a new take on traditional square two-tone tiles.
The hotel's independent restaurant features Polish cuisine with a modern twist.
Artwork fills the hotel's restaurant as well.
The hotel also has an independent cafe where guests can purchase coffee and baked goods.
The hotel's spa, with walls tiled in a calming blue tone, uses products from a local company.
Terrazzo floors and benches are paired with an open wood shower in the hotel's sauna.
A workshop area in the hotel provides a bar and space for guests to work.
