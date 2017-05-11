Potrero House

Potrero House
A third floor addition and comprehensive renovation transformed a ramshackle cottage on a rare, large city lot into a modern family home. The house is surrounded by gardens on all sides. Modern architectural details are combined with the quirky, original construction to create a design that is unique, playful, open, airy and light. Hardwood floors are made from reclaimed barn siding. An underfloor hydronic radiant heat system is a sustainable and space-efficient way to distribute heat through the old and new framing. The owner's family furniture was refinished & reupholstered for the new generation.

Modern home with Windows, Wood, and Picture Window Type. Potrero Residence Facade

Potrero Residence Facade

Modern home with Living Room, Medium Hardwood Floor, Recessed Lighting, Table, Wood Burning Fireplace, and Bench. Potrero Residence Living

Potrero Residence Living

Modern home with Staircase, Wood Tread, Metal Railing, and Glass Railing. Potrero Residence Stair

Potrero Residence Stair

Modern home with Kitchen, Stone Counter, White Cabinet, Refrigerator, Medium Hardwood Floor, Recessed Lighting, and Wall Oven. Potrero Residence Breakfast

Potrero Residence Breakfast

Potrero Residence - Before

Potrero Residence - Before

Modern home with Kitchen, Stone Counter, Dishwasher, Wall Oven, Wine Cooler, Medium Hardwood Floor, Recessed Lighting, White Cabinet, Range Hood, Undermount Sink, and Stone Slab Backsplashe. Potrero Residence Kitchen

Potrero Residence Kitchen

Potrero Residence - Before

Potrero Residence - Before

Modern home with Dining Room, Bench, Medium Hardwood Floor, Table, and Recessed Lighting. Potrero Residence Dining

Potrero Residence Dining

Modern home with Living Room, Sofa, Medium Hardwood Floor, Recessed Lighting, Ottomans, and Bench. Potrero Residence Living-Dining-Kitchen

Potrero Residence Living-Dining-Kitchen

Modern home with Outdoor, Slope, Front Yard, Hardscapes, Side Yard, Trees, Grass, and Garden. Potrero Residence Garden

Potrero Residence Garden

Modern home with Outdoor, Front Yard, Side Yard, Trees, and Hardscapes. Potrero Residence Garden

Potrero Residence Garden

Potrero Residence Siding Detail

Potrero Residence Siding Detail

Potrero Residence Exterior Details

Potrero Residence Exterior Details

Potrero Residence Trellis Detail

Potrero Residence Trellis Detail