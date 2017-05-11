A third floor addition and comprehensive renovation transformed a ramshackle cottage on a rare, large city lot into a modern family home. The house is surrounded by gardens on all sides. Modern architectural details are combined with the quirky, original construction to create a design that is unique, playful, open, airy and light. Hardwood floors are made from reclaimed barn siding. An underfloor hydronic radiant heat system is a sustainable and space-efficient way to distribute heat through the old and new framing. The owner's family furniture was refinished & reupholstered for the new generation.