Potrero House
A third floor addition and comprehensive renovation transformed a ramshackle cottage on a rare, large city lot into a modern family home. The house is surrounded by gardens on all sides. Modern architectural details are combined with the quirky, original construction to create a design that is unique, playful, open, airy and light. Hardwood floors are made from reclaimed barn siding. An underfloor hydronic radiant heat system is a sustainable and space-efficient way to distribute heat through the old and new framing. The owner's family furniture was refinished & reupholstered for the new generation.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor's Picks.
Potrero Residence Facade
Potrero Residence Living
Potrero Residence Stair
Potrero Residence Breakfast
Potrero Residence - Before
Potrero Residence Kitchen
Potrero Residence - Before
Potrero Residence Dining
Potrero Residence Living-Dining-Kitchen
Potrero Residence Garden
Potrero Residence Garden
Potrero Residence Siding Detail
Potrero Residence Exterior Details
Potrero Residence Trellis Detail
Credits
- Cary Bernstein Architect
- Cary Bernstein Architect
- Jan Longwell Landscape Design