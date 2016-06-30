PREVNEXT
The project attempts to create an experiential and constructional analogue for this product development and engineering firm’s work methodology and philosophy. The space invites collaboration and communication, while de-emphasizing hierarchies within the company. Individual workstations are grouped around the perimeter of a comfortable common library-like area that contains a variety of informal meeting tables, ample storage space and shared office equipment. Exposed infrastructure including fabric air ducts, cable trays, and metal support framing are carefully organized and integrated into the construction of the workstations.
Awards
Business Week Magazine, 1998 Industrial Design Excellence Award, Silver Medal
I.D. Magazine, 1998 Honorable Mention, Environments Category
Press
Innovation, Winter 1998
I.D. Magazine, July/August 1998
Location
San Francisco, CA