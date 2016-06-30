PREVNEXT This interior renovation of a 4500 square foot full floor unit provides modern living for a client with an extensive contemporart art collection. Located in the Russian Hill district, the home commands a 360-degree view of San Francisco. The existing scale and proportion of the enfilade plan, as well as the restrained plaster detailing, was restored in a palate of whites. The rooms were complimented and by modern interventions and furnishings updating the environment with the programmatic needs of contemporary living. We maintained the crispness of the existing interior walls for exhibiting works of art, offset by the profound perimeter of 40 windows. Renovation to the kitchen, office, baths, master suite are designed as furniture-objectified partitions in woods, glass and steel.