A concrete shell stripped clean—punctuated by translucent red planes and dramatic structural details—is home to this graphic design firm’s San Francisco branch office. The focal point of this two-story warehouse in historic Jackson Square is a heroically cantilevered glass meeting table that floats over a glass floor allowing light into the basement below. The existing brick front façade was painted black and white, referencing the storefronts of London where the firm maintains their satellite office. Press Masterpieces: Office Architecture + Design Verlagshaus Braun, Publisher, 2008 1000x Architecture of the Americas Verlagshaus Braun, Publisher, 2008 OnOffice, May 2007 Small Firms, Great Projects, AIA San Francisco Publication, 2006 Location: San Francisco, CA
On the top two floors of a six-story early 20th century building in downtown San Francisco, Jensen & Macy Architects created a unified office space for a graphic design firm. At the center of the plan, two bays of floor slab were removed to provide a direct visual connection between the floors and a dramatic double-height space at the reception area. The approach is restrained, disinterested and quiet; realized in a simple palette of drywall, walnut, steel, glass and integrally colored concrete. At selected locations, existing finishers were removed to reveal the original rough brick and concrete surfaces underneath.
A 1920s pier building in the Port District of San Francisco is vibrantly filled with new offices for global design firm IDEO. A wide range of meeting spaces provide for an eclectic office atmosphere. “Phone Booths” permit private communication, while much of the office is designed to encourage overlap and communal interaction. Perforated felt panels slide along a rail to create acoustic partitions while maintaining visual transparency. A kitchen and cafe space, set around a large table, faces the Embarcadero with new garage doors, creating a strong visual connection between the IDEO community and the busy pedestrian walkway of the Embarcadero.
A unique three-wing conference building serves as the focal point of this office for advertising agency Kirshenbaum Bond & Partners West. The structure houses four meeting rooms, each with its own configuration and material treatment. Acoustically sealed folding doors separate the rooms and can merge them into a single meeting hall. A stadium-stair functions as a place for company-wide meetings and informal gatherings while providing access to the mezzanine. A green carpet-clad phone booth structure for conference calls, an indoor garden, and a sixteen-foot dining counter animate this colorful, lively office.
IDEO Palo Alto An incremental series of projects for this global design firm provide for a communal, flexible office environment expressive of the firm’s work ethic. The diverse projects include two office renovations, an employee café and kitchen remodel, and a roof deck that functions as an outdoor room. One renovation includes custom butcher-block workstations, serving as anchors within a sea of creative chaos. The “kitchen table” approach creates a sense of intimacy. Similarly, the café, kitchen and roof deck provide lively gathering spots for employees and clients. The most recent project for IDEO is an office wide expansion for their San Francisco location.
A workplace of light and air. Within the historic Jackson Square district in downtown San Francisco, Jensen Architects crafted a vibrant space inside of a former printing factory, housing over 9,000 square feet of office space for Next World Group. A collaborative relationship with the client resulted in efficient work and meeting spaces as well as secluded corners and playful open areas. Acoustic separation was addressed with glass offices, and sound was further dampened by colorful hanging felt panels and a white stretch fabric ceiling. A new mezzanine level captures views of the downtown San Francisco skyline. Press: Architectural Record, February 2014 Location: San Francisco, CA
PREVNEXT The project attempts to create an experiential and constructional analogue for this product development and engineering firm’s work methodology and philosophy. The space invites collaboration and communication, while de-emphasizing hierarchies within the company. Individual workstations are grouped around the perimeter of a comfortable common library-like area that contains a variety of informal meeting tables, ample storage space and shared office equipment. Exposed infrastructure including fabric air ducts, cable trays, and metal support framing are carefully organized and integrated into the construction of the workstations. Awards Business Week Magazine, 1998 Industrial Design Excellence Award, Silver Medal I.D. Magazine, 1998 Honorable Mention, Environments Category Press Innovation, Winter 1998 I.D. Magazine, July/August 1998 Location San Francisco, CA
A plinth and a pavilion. Nestled into the hillside, the long, solid plinth contains the private rooms of the house. Atop this plinth sits a transparent living and dining pavilion that opens up completely for access to the outdoor decks, pool patio and expansive views to Mount Tamalpais and the bay. An elegant structural solution allows the views to be uninterrupted by perimeter sheer walls. The majority of the site is left undeveloped with its forest of native oaks intact. Awards International Design Awards 2013 Honorable Mention Press Hauser, August 2014 Wallpaper*, April 2014 Location Larkspur, CA
Shimmering blue tile; the cantilever of concrete; a vitrine between domestic interior and city street. This existing hillside home is punctuated by the addition of a contemporary front porch. Floating concrete steps lead to the cantilevered cast-in-place concrete porch, hovering above a new waterfall and tiled reflecting pool. The pool, lined with artisan ceramic tile in shimmering shades of blue, frames the threshold from street to interior. Beyond the entry vestibule, an automatic sliding translucent door slowly opens to reveal panoramic views of the city below. Awards: 2010 AIA, California Council, Merit Award for Small Projects, 2009 Residential Architect Design Awards, Grand Award for Architectural Design Detail.
PREVNEXT This interior renovation of a 4500 square foot full floor unit provides modern living for a client with an extensive contemporart art collection. Located in the Russian Hill district, the home commands a 360-degree view of San Francisco. The existing scale and proportion of the enfilade plan, as well as the restrained plaster detailing, was restored in a palate of whites. The rooms were complimented and by modern interventions and furnishings updating the environment with the programmatic needs of contemporary living. We maintained the crispness of the existing interior walls for exhibiting works of art, offset by the profound perimeter of 40 windows. Renovation to the kitchen, office, baths, master suite are designed as furniture-objectified partitions in woods, glass and steel.
Standing on a steep hill looking out over San Francisco, the site’s dramatic views inspired the form and organization of this single-family home. The closed, panel-covered street façade contrasts the glass-walled openness of the back of the house. Elegant details abound—the pre-finished bakalized wood composite panel system is perforated where it runs over windows, while the oversized sliding glass panels disappear into pockets in the exterior walls. Stone flooring seamlessly extends from the house’s interior onto the large terrace, forming an uninterrupted living space that appears to hover above the city.
To increase spaciousness within the limited volume of this modest house, Jensen & Macy Architects relocated the stairs to the perimeter of the house and removed all the main floor walls to create a continuous living, dining, and kitchen space. Additionally, they inserted a row of French doors opening onto a formerly neflected sideyard and redirected entry through this newly created garden-patio. New large windows capture views of the Golden Gate Bridge and the Palace of Fine Arts. To the south, carefully designed openings bring in warm light while still maintaining privacy for this urban home.
A plinth and a pavilion. Nestled into the hillside, the long, solid plinth contains the private rooms of the house. Atop this plinth sits a transparent living and dining pavilion that opens up completely for access to the outdoor decks, pool patio and expansive views to Mount Tamalpais and the bay. An elegant structural solution allows the views to be uninterrupted by perimeter sheer walls. The majority of the site is left undeveloped with its forest of native oaks intact. Awards: International Design Awards 2013 Honorable Mention Press Hauser, August 2014 Wallpaper*, April 2014 Location Larkspur, CA
