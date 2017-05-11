Located on the Blaeberry river near Golden BC, this unique and decidedly modern cabin is the ultimate retreat. The cabin is outfitted with 2 bedrooms with queen beds,a sleeping loft with an additional 2 queen beds and 2 full bathrooms. The vaulted ceiling living room boasts 180 degrees of forest, mountain and river views. For cooking and dining there is a fully equipped kitchen and outdoor gas BBQ.

Bordering crown land with wilderness on all sides this is the perfect place to relax, explore and commune with nature. The Blaeberry River outside presents beautiful canoeing and rafting opportunities. Hiking trails abound including easy riverside walks to full mountain scrambles. The town of Golden offers additional recreational opportunities including whitewater rafting, and skiing. You are also surrounded by 5 National Parks nearby. This is a true Canadian Rockies experience.