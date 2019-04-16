Subscribe
Dwell+
Homes
Topics
Photos
Shop
Sign In
Subscribe
Dwell+
Magazine
Current Issue
Exclusives
Sourcebook
Subscribe
Homes
Prefab
Home Tours
Renovations
Real Estate
Vacation Rentals
Add a Home
Topics
Travel
Design News
Cabins
Videos
Photos
Kitchen
Living Room
Bath
Outdoor
Shop
Furniture
Bath & Bed
Lighting & Fans
Shopping Guides
Pros
d
D'Arcy Jones Architecture
Follow
Latest
2
Stories
0
Collections
Followers
Following
Stories
This Bungalow is Anything but Basic
A 1940s bungalow literally raised the roof in Vancouver.
Kelly Vencill Sanchez
A Couple’s Cherished Vacation Home is Given a Second Life
By building a modern property next to their traditional cabin, a couple starts fresh on familiar land.
Kelly Dawson