The Pavilion House
Even after 60 years, the Pavilion House by William Rupp remains a case study in tropical modern design. Behind its subtle facade, a series of courtyard spaces and floor-to-ceiling doorwalls yield an indoor/outdoor experience that is greater than the sum of its parts.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor's Picks.
The Pavilion House's outer wall encircles a snaking courtyard that connects many of the home's interior spaces. After a step inside the lipstick red door, guests are greeted with an entrance into the home's exterior or to private patio on the left. Within that outer wall, both indoor and outdoor spaces appear to be one in the same.
Each interior space is contained within floor-to-ceiling glass, opening out to exterior spaces that continue the home's living area. The line between indoor and outdoor is blurred throughout the home, yielding a space that is greater than its parts.
Beyond the indoor/outdoor experience of each space, the architecture of the home provides a constant reminder of Florida's tropical nature. A series of extended rooflines, soffits and high windows introduces light and shadowplay throughout the interior rooms, tracking the sun throughout the day.
The architectural details of the home present dramatic shadows and highlights that evolve and dissolve throughout the day.
Throughout the day, the home is bright, airy and breezy, guided by both the architecture and the interior design. Ellen Hanson Designs appointed the home with furnishings that range between rich, colorful art and muted modern furniture.
The main entrance of the Pavilion House welcomes guests into the interior courtyard, and then to a second set of doors that enter the main home.
Credits
- William Rupp
- Ellen Hanson Designs