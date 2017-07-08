Subscribe to Dwell
Guides
Photos
Home Tours
Articles
Shop
Real Estate
Subscribe to Dwell
Guides
Home Guides
+
Dwell On This
Sourcebook
+
Find a Pro
Photos
Kitchen
Living Room
Bath
Outdoor
All Photos
Home Tours
Dwell Exclusives
+
Budget Breakdown
+
Renovations
Prefab
Tiny Homes
From Our Readers
Videos
All Tours
Articles
Magazine Archive
+
Current Issue
+
Design News
New Normal
Travel
All Articles
Shop
New Arrivals
Shopping Guides
Furniture
Bath & Bed
Kitchen & Dining
Lighting & Fans
All Products
Real Estate
On the Market
Vacation Rentals
Add Your Home
s
Seamus Payne
Follow
64
Saves
Followers
Following
Each surface was treated as an opportunity for expression by the architect, Tobin Green.
View down and back from the Living Room Porch
National Museum of African American History and Culture by Adjaye and Freelon: Washington D.C. receives the most significant work of cultural architecture of this century
Tate Modern London: Hesitant to take the series outside of North America, because that opens quite the can of worms. But this building deserves to be seen.
Newberg Residence by Cutler Architecture: Part bridge, part residence, this home-on-a-pond earned the highest honor from the 2016 AIA awards
French Laundry Redesign by Snohetta: Arguably the most sought-after architecture firm working today re-imagines the best restaurant in America
Tate Modern London: Hesitant to take the series outside of North America, because that opens quite the can of worms. But this building deserves to be seen.
Hog Pen Creek Retreat by Lake|Flato: More than a home, this varied campus of structures in Austin is a retreat to get lost in. Another 2016 AIA award winner.
VIA 57 West by Bjarke Ingels: A genuine starchitect designs a statuesque apartment building that reshapes the NYC skyline
Hog Pen Creek Retreat by Lake|Flato: More than a home, this varied campus of structures in Austin is a retreat to get lost in. Another 2016 AIA award winner.
National Museum of African American History and Culture by Adjaye and Freelon: Washington D.C. receives the most significant work of cultural architecture of this century
VIA 57 West by Bjarke Ingels: A genuine starchitect designs a statuesque apartment building that reshapes the NYC skyline
French Laundry Redesign by Snohetta: Arguably the most sought-after architecture firm working today re-imagines the best restaurant in America
View More
28
more
saves
Set cover photo