Net Zero Energy Home
Ground up net-zero energy home featuring a 11kW solar array and mechanized windows. The building envelope was constructed using insulating concrete forms and structural insulated panels resulting in an airtight structure ideal for maximizing thermal efficiency. A heat recovery ventilation system was installed to refresh the airtight, indoor environment. The home also employs an air source heat pump for heating and domestic hot water, which is distributed via an in-floor hydronic radiant heat system.
uploaded Net Zero Energy Home through Add A Home.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor's Picks.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor's Picks.
Credits
Posted By
Architect
Photographer
Overview
Location