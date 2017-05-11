Moosham 13

By
Moosham 13
View Photos

$120 per night

Apartment2 guests1bd
Grafenau, Bavaria, Germany
Book This

After seven generations, a family farm in Bavaria is reinvented, trading livestock for lodgers.

Reinhold Windorfer grew up on a dairy farm in the village of Moosham in southern Germany. Agriculture was in his blood, but not his future. After college he became an analyst in Munich, evaluating corporations’ sustainability cred. He and his wife, Verena Windorfer-Bogner, visited his parents at the homestead on weekends.

Modern home with Living Room, Coffee Tables, Pendant Lighting, Light Hardwood Floor, Sofa, Stools, and Table Lighting. Business analyst Reinhold Windorfer returned to his parents’ 19th-century dairy farm with some 21st-century ideas about how to turn a profit: Sell the cows, overhaul the crumbling farmhouse, and open a pair of vacation rentals for travelers to come visit. Photo of Moosham 13View Photos

Business analyst Reinhold Windorfer returned to his parents’ 19th-century dairy farm with some 21st-century ideas about how to turn a profit: Sell the cows, overhaul the crumbling farmhouse, and open a pair of vacation rentals for travelers to come visit.

Modern home with Hallway and Light Hardwood Floor. The 50-acre property, which has been in Reinhold’s family for seven generations, includes an 1840s farmhouse, a barn, a landmark-protected hut with a wood-fired bread oven, and other outbuildings around a central courtyard. All of it was crumbling. "My wife and I decided we had to do something," says Reinhold. "We felt that responsibility in a good way." Photo 2 of Moosham 13View Photos

The 50-acre property, which has been in Reinhold’s family for seven generations, includes an 1840s farmhouse, a barn, a landmark-protected hut with a wood-fired bread oven, and other outbuildings around a central courtyard. All of it was crumbling. "My wife and I decided we had to do something," says Reinhold. "We felt that responsibility in a good way."

Modern home with Hallway and Light Hardwood Floor. Studio für Architektur Bernd Vordermeier was brought in to design the apartments, as well as new living spaces for Reinhold and his wife, Verena, and his parents. Photo 3 of Moosham 13View Photos

Studio für Architektur Bernd Vordermeier was brought in to design the apartments, as well as new living spaces for Reinhold and his wife, Verena, and his parents.

Modern home with Kitchen, Light Hardwood Floor, and Wall Oven. The couple’s private kitchen is covered in an easy-to-clean, water-repellent matte surface called Fenix. Photo 4 of Moosham 13View Photos

The couple’s private kitchen is covered in an easy-to-clean, water-repellent matte surface called Fenix.

Modern home with Wood Tread and Staircase. The couple’s private kitchen is covered in an easy-to-clean, water-repellent matte surface called Fenix. The floating spruce staircase (above) is housed in a new tower-like volume. Photo 5 of Moosham 13View Photos

The couple’s private kitchen is covered in an easy-to-clean, water-repellent matte surface called Fenix. The floating spruce staircase (above) is housed in a new tower-like volume.

Modern home with Outdoor, Back Yard, Wood Patio, Porch, Deck, Trees, Grass, and Hardscapes. From the outside, the tower-like volume hints at the minimalist transformation within. The second-floor vacation suite (below) has a convertible Softline sofa and cardboard stools from Stange Design. The storage unit is clad in black MDF. Photo 6 of Moosham 13View Photos

From the outside, the tower-like volume hints at the minimalist transformation within. The second-floor vacation suite (below) has a convertible Softline sofa and cardboard stools from Stange Design. The storage unit is clad in black MDF.

Modern home with Living Room, Light Hardwood Floor, Stools, End Tables, Table Lighting, and Sofa. The second-floor vacation suite has a convertible Softline sofa and cardboard stools from Stange Design. The storage unit is clad in black MDF. Photo 7 of Moosham 13View Photos

The second-floor vacation suite has a convertible Softline sofa and cardboard stools from Stange Design. The storage unit is clad in black MDF.

Modern home with Office, Light Hardwood Floor, Chair, and Desk. Sunlight streams into Reinhold and Verena’s loft through Velux skylights in the pitched roof. Reinhold fastened hairpin legs to an old table to create a desk, pairing it with a bentwood chair. The untreated spruce floorboards—many of which are a foot wide and 14 feet long—come from a stand of trees on the property and were milled on-site. The walls are coated in a custom lime-based paint. Photo 8 of Moosham 13View Photos

Sunlight streams into Reinhold and Verena’s loft through Velux skylights in the pitched roof. Reinhold fastened hairpin legs to an old table to create a desk, pairing it with a bentwood chair. The untreated spruce floorboards—many of which are a foot wide and 14 feet long—come from a stand of trees on the property and were milled on-site. The walls are coated in a custom lime-based paint.

Modern home with Bedroom, Table Lighting, Light Hardwood Floor, and Bed. Carpenter Martin Bernauer built custom beds for the vacation suites. Photo 9 of Moosham 13View Photos

Carpenter Martin Bernauer built custom beds for the vacation suites.

Modern home with Hallway and Light Hardwood Floor. In each unit, the architects placed storage and a bathroom in a self-contained wood cube in the middle of the space. Photo 10 of Moosham 13View Photos

In each unit, the architects placed storage and a bathroom in a self-contained wood cube in the middle of the space.

In the loft, the bathroom is located against an exterior wall . The faucet is by Hansa and the towel rack is by Kommod Photo 11 of Moosham 13 modern homeView Photos

In the loft, the bathroom is located against an exterior wall . The faucet is by Hansa and the towel rack is by Kommod

Photo 12 of Moosham 13 modern homeView Photos

Credits

Posted By
@undefined
Architect
  • Studio für Architektur Bernd Vordermeier
Photographer
  • Andrea Vordermeier
Bedrooms
  • 1
    • Structure
  • Apartment
    • Style
  • Farmhouse
    • Square Feet
  • 484

    • Press

    Publications
  • Dwell