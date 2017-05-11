Moosham 13
After seven generations, a family farm in Bavaria is reinvented, trading livestock for lodgers.
Reinhold Windorfer grew up on a dairy farm in the village of Moosham in southern Germany. Agriculture was in his blood, but not his future. After college he became an analyst in Munich, evaluating corporations’ sustainability cred. He and his wife, Verena Windorfer-Bogner, visited his parents at the homestead on weekends.
Business analyst Reinhold Windorfer returned to his parents’ 19th-century dairy farm with some 21st-century ideas about how to turn a profit: Sell the cows, overhaul the crumbling farmhouse, and open a pair of vacation rentals for travelers to come visit.
The 50-acre property, which has been in Reinhold’s family for seven generations, includes an 1840s farmhouse, a barn, a landmark-protected hut with a wood-fired bread oven, and other outbuildings around a central courtyard. All of it was crumbling. "My wife and I decided we had to do something," says Reinhold. "We felt that responsibility in a good way."
Studio für Architektur Bernd Vordermeier was brought in to design the apartments, as well as new living spaces for Reinhold and his wife, Verena, and his parents.
The couple’s private kitchen is covered in an easy-to-clean, water-repellent matte surface called Fenix.
From the outside, the tower-like volume hints at the minimalist transformation within. The second-floor vacation suite (below) has a convertible Softline sofa and cardboard stools from Stange Design. The storage unit is clad in black MDF.
Sunlight streams into Reinhold and Verena’s loft through Velux skylights in the pitched roof. Reinhold fastened hairpin legs to an old table to create a desk, pairing it with a bentwood chair. The untreated spruce floorboards—many of which are a foot wide and 14 feet long—come from a stand of trees on the property and were milled on-site. The walls are coated in a custom lime-based paint.
Carpenter Martin Bernauer built custom beds for the vacation suites.
In each unit, the architects placed storage and a bathroom in a self-contained wood cube in the middle of the space.
In the loft, the bathroom is located against an exterior wall . The faucet is by Hansa and the towel rack is by Kommod
Credits
- Studio für Architektur Bernd Vordermeier
- Andrea Vordermeier